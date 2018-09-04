NC congressional elections to proceed as scheduled with same maps, court rules

North Carolina’s 13 congressional districts will remain in place and so will the Nov. 6, 2018 election, a federal three-judge panel ruled Tuesday.

The panel ruled last week that the districts are unconstitutional due to “partisan gerrymandering” designed to produce 10 Republican seats. But, with the election only two months away, the plaintiffs in the case — the North Carolina chapters of Common Cause and The League of Women Voters — argued that it was too late to change the maps despite their victory.

On Tuesday, the court agreed.

“We conclude that there is insufficient time for this Court to approve a new districting plan and for the State to conduct an election using that plan prior to the seating of the new Congress in January 2019. And we further find that imposing a new schedule for North Carolina’s congressional elections would, at this late juncture, unduly interfere with the State’s electoral machinery and likely confuse voters and depress turnout,” the court wrote in a four-page order.

In its initial ruling, the court left open the possibility of drawing new districts this year and, potentially, postponing the congressional elections in North Carolina.

The defendants, including N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger, suggested Dec. 18 as the most “administratively feasible” election day if the districts were to be redrawn.

But the plaintiffs wrote that they were concerned about voter confusion and depressed turnout if the districts were redrawn and the election were held later.

The judges have ruled that the current congressional districts cannot be used after the 2018 elections.