In returns available at 11:40 p.m., N.C. Democrats break the Republican supermajority in the state House, although it was less clear if they would duplicate the victory in the Senate.
Politics & Government

These numbers tell the story of the midterm elections in North Carolina

By Colin Campbell And Lauren Horsch

ccampbell@ncinsider.com

lhorsch@ncinsider.com

November 07, 2018 06:21 PM

North Carolina voters on Tuesday broke the Republican supermajority in the N.C. General Assembly but elected Republicans in three battleground congressional districts. They passed four constitutional amendments, rejected two others, and shifted the partisan balance of the state’s courts.

Here’s a look at some of the key numbers in Tuesday’s election.

Partisan control

72: Seats needed for a supermajority in the 120-member state House.

30: Seats needed for a supermajority in the 50-member state Senate.

75-45: Republicans’ majority in the House, 2017-18.

66-54: Republicans’ majority in the House, 2019-20, if results hold.

35-15: Republicans’ majority in the Senate, 2017-18.

29-21: Republicans’ majority in the Senate, 2019-20, if results hold.

4-3: Democrats’ majority on the NC Supreme Court, 2018.

5-2: Democrats’ majority on the NC Supreme Court, 2019.

10-5: Republicans’ majority on the NC Court of Appeals, 2018.

8-7: Republicans’ majority on the NC Court of Appeals, 2019.

10-3: Republicans’ margin in North Carolina’s U.S. House delegation

Voter turnout

52.4: Percent of registered voters who turned out in 2018.

44.4: Percent who turned out in 2014.

Diversity

43: Women in the legislature, 2017-18.

46: Women in the legislature, 2019-20, if results hold.

27: Percentage of women in the legislature, 2019-20, if results hold.

37: People of color in the legislature, 2017-18.

40: People of color in the legislature, 2019-20, if results hold.

24: Percentage of people of color in the legislature, 2019-20, if results hold.

Money

$16.3 million: Spent by the NC Democratic Party through Oct. 20 on all races.

$7.8 million: Spent by the NC Republican Party.

$2.9 million: Spent by the Republicans’ NC Senate Majority Fund.

10: Republican incumbents in key state legislative races who lost after their challengers raised more money in the third quarter of the year.

2: Democratic incumbents in key legislative races who lost after their challengers raised more money in the third quarter.

19: Republican incumbents in key legislative races who won after their challengers raised more money in the third quarter.

$16.2 million: Spent by outside groups in North Carolina’s 2nd, 9th and 13th congressional districts.

Staff writer Will Doran contributed.

