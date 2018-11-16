Write-in candidate won’t replace deceased Wake County school board member

Wake County election officials will let the school board replace deceased board member Kathy Hartenstine and not fill her seat with a write-in candidate,

Hartenstone, who had been running unopposed in the Nov. 6 election, died in September. Elections officials said it was too late to print new ballots.

The Wake County Board of Elections unanimously voted Friday to follow a section in state law that says that if a deceased candidate gets the most votes the seat becomes vacant and can be filled by the school board. Citing legal advice, election officials did not go with a conflicting section of state law which says the write-in candidate with the most votes should get the seat.

The elections board hasn’t finished certifying the results, but Hartenstine got 28,146 of the 29,552 votes based on unofficial totals. Election officials have not yet announced who had the most write-in votes in the race.

Keith Weatherly, chairman of the Wake board of elections, said its decision is final unless a protest is filed. A protest can be filed by a voter in Hartenstine’s District 7 race, which includes Morrisville and parts of Cary and northwest Raleigh.

Karl Rectanus, the founder of a Raleigh-based education technology firm and a former history teacher, said he had launched a last-minute write-in campaign as a civics lessons for his daughters after Hartenstine died . Even if Rectanus had been declared the winner, he announced this week he would not accept the position.

The school system has been moving ahead with filling the seat after saying it got legal guidance from the State Board of Elections.

Applications for the District 7 seat are due to the school board Nov. 26. The school board plans to interview candidates and fill the seat by Christmas.

Hartenstine, 68, a retired Wake principal who was appointed to the board in 2017 to replace the late Zora Felton, had been set to win a two-year term. But she died Sept. 23 from what her family says were complications due to the flu.

The expectation that the school board would fill the vacancy was thrown into doubt after Election Day last week when attorneys for the county elections board raised the possibility that the winner could be a write-in candidate.