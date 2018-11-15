Thomas Farr, Trump’s pick for NC judge, slated for Senate vote before end of year

Thomas Farr may finally get a confirmation vote in the Senate.

Donald Trump’s two-time pick for a long-vacant federal judgeship in Eastern North Carolina, Farr faces strong opposition from Democrats but is now slated for a vote before the end of the year.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, filed to end debate and advance Farr’s nomination for district judge for the Eastern District of North Carolina to the full Senate. Any consideration would occur after senators return from Thanksgiving break.

Farr was first nominated by Trump in 2017 and then again in 2018. If he is not confirmed by the end of the year, Trump would have to nominate Farr for the post again.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Farr has encountered fierce opposition from Democrats and civil rights groups, in part because of his work on the late Sen. Jesse Helms’ 1990 campaign which included voter intimidation as well as for defending Republican lawmakers in redistricting and voter ID cases.

His nomination passed out of the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee on a party-line vote in January.

“It is a slap in the face to communities of color everywhere,” the NAACP said in a statement Thursday on the move to schedule the vote. “Thomas Farr poses a serious threat to civil rights, especially since he would preside over a jurisdiction with a large African-American population. Even among dangerous Trump nominees, Farr stands out for his decades-long crusade to disenfranchise African Americans.”

The Eastern District of North Carolina includes 44 counties that stretch from Raleigh to the coast. Blacks make up more than 25 percent of the district, but no black judge has served on the court. President Obama nominated two black women to serve on the court, but neither got a vote in committee.

This spot on the seven-judge court has been open since Jan. 1, 2006. Farr was nominated by President George W. Bush in 2006 and 2007 but never received a vote in committee.