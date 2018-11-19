With no recount in close race, Democrats break supermajority in NC Senate

Republican Sen. Wesley Meredith of Fayetteville did not request a recount of votes in his narrow loss to Democratic challenger Kirk deViere by Monday’s deadline, sealing a Democratic victory that breaks the GOP supermajority in the chamber.
Meredith, a four-term incumbent, had until 5 p.m. to request in writing a recount of the vote totals that showed him losing by 433. The Cumberland County Board of Elections director said she had not received the required written request from Meredith.
He could not be reached Monday. DeViere declared victory election night.
Democrats have picked up enough seats this year to break Republican supermajorities in the state Senate and House that rendered Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes toothless.
Democrats will hold 21 Senate seats to Republicans’ 29 when the new legislative session begins next year.
One House incumbent, Republican Rep. Bill Brawley in Mecklenburg County, has requested a recount in his close race with Democrat Rachel Hunt. If those results hold, Democrats will have 55 seats in the House to Republicans’ 65.
State Democrats had been chiding Meredith for not conceding.
On Monday, the state Democratic Party wrote an email with the subject line “Why hasn’t Wesley Meredith Conceded Yet?” that mentioned Republican Sen. Mike Lee, who conceded his race with results showing him trailing Democrat Harper Peterson by 241 votes. The email said it was time for Meredith to “concede this race graciously.”
