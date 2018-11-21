Wake County schools looking for new school sites, more administrative space

The Wake County school system is buying land for a new school in northwest Raleigh and expanding its office space in Cary.
On Tuesday, the Wake school board agreed to pay $2.6 million for 27.83 acres at 9305 Creedmoor Road in Raleigh. The site, now owned by Bay Leaf Baptist Church, could be used for an elementary school, a small middle school or very small high school.
The district continues to “land bank” future school sites, buying parcels that can be eventually used for new schools.
Also on Tuesday, the school board agreed to enter into a 15-year lease for a 75,864-square-foot office building at 111 Corning Road in the Crossroads Corporate Park in Cary. The new property is adjacent to two other buildings at Crossroads that the school district leases for its main headquarters.
The new space will allow Wake to ease crowding at the other two buildings in Cary and to relocate some employees who are at other administrative sites in the district, according to Betty Parker, the school system’s senior director of real estate services.
In 2010, a prior school board approved a lease that moved the district’s headquarters from Raleigh to Cary. The deal was marked with controversy because it was based on savings that were supposed to come from making windfalls selling district-owned buildings in Raleigh, including its old headquarters on Wake Forest Road.
The Raleigh land purchase and the Cary lease will need to be approved by the Wake County Board of Commissioners before they can occur.
Comments