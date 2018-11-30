The clock is ticking for elections board ruled unconstitutional. Will there be ‘chaos?’

It’s still unclear what will happen next week at the North Carolina State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement, but Republican lawmakers are preparing for “chaos.”
The board, as it’s currently constructed, has nine members, but in October a three-judge panel ruled the board unconstitutional. A stay in the ruling allows the board to operate as is until 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Lawmakers are now angling for a new stay — with or without Gov. Roy Cooper’s approval.
Republican Rep. David Lewis of Harnett County said the “best possible solution” at this moment would be for the legislature and the governor to return to court and jointly ask for another two-week stay in the decision, which would allow them to work on legislation to reconstitute the board. If Cooper’s lawyers don’t agree to a joint request, Lewis said the legislature’s attorneys will still ask for a stay on the decision “because of the chaos this will create.”
If the board were to revert back to the way it was in 2016, its lobbying arm would have to go back to the secretary of state’s office and ethics enforcement would fall under the authority of the Ethics Commission — which currently does not exist.
“I don’t think it’s a legitimate request to go back to the way things were with the boards and commissions struck down,” Lewis said. “We are really trying to get to a consensus to head off this disaster on Monday.”
Lewis said the secretary of state’s office doesn’t have the space — or IT support — to bring back the lobbying division. A spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office did not return a request for comment on any plans for the lobbying division to potentially return to its purview.
“It’s clear that when the stay dissolves, the law will revert to the former board structure and we are reviewing what the law allows,” Ford Porter, spokesman for Cooper, said Thursday night.
An opinion letter from the N.C. Department of Justice, sent out by Cooper’s press team, outlines reverting back to the five-member board, with nominees appointed by Cooper from a list of individuals supplied by the state Republican and Democratic parties.
Lewis said in an interview Thursday that Cooper believes he can issue an executive order to address the concerns. “I don’t think that there has been an unwillingness on the part of the governor to work with us, I just don’t know that they truly thought through the logistical chaos that’s going to occur on Monday, which is why we’re asking them for a little bit more time,” Lewis said.
A spokesman for the State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement did not respond to an inquiry Thursday about how the agency’s operations will be affected next week.
At the end of Friday’s board meeting, chairman Andy Penry thanked the board members for their service.
“I have enjoyed serving with all of you. Thank you for your cooperation and hard work during the time we’ve served together,” Penry said.
