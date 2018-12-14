UNC governing board discusses fate of Silent Sam, as protesters gather outside

As protesters gathered outside, members of the UNC Board of Governors met behind closed doors Friday to discuss the fate of the long-disputed Silent Sam Confederate statue on the Chapel Hill campus.
The full board went into closed session shortly before 11:30 a.m.
UNC President Margaret Spellings, at her last Board of Governors meeting before she steps down early next year, said she and board Chairman Harry Smith met for two hours yesterday with a group of faculty, staff and students on the Chapel Hill campus about their concerns regarding Silent Sam. She called the conversation “deeply productive and thoughtful.”
About 80 students, UNC faculty members and others opposed to the statue set up in front of the UNC Center for School Leadership Development on Friday, as the governing body of the UNC system began a series of committee and other meetings at 8 a.m.
One person was arrested as police moved people from the front of the building.
People had begun setting up before 7 a.m. for the planned protest. Barricades prevented protesters from standing on the sidewalk in front of the building.
Protesters attempted to set up a tent in front of the building, but police asked them to remove it.
Carrboro resident Margaret Herring said she has been protesting Silent Sam for more than a year.
“I think it’s great,” Herring said of the protest. “I love that the black faculty and sports figures have come out against it.”
Inside, the Budget and Finance committee of the board reviewed tuition and free proposals for 2019-20 as cheers could be heard from the protesters outside.
Leaders from the Chapel Hill campus face intense opposition to their proposal to create a $5.3 million history center on campus to house the statue.
The monument, which was toppled from a campus pedestal by protesters in August, has been the source of conflict and debate for years. But in the current semester, the university has been consumed by it. The issue now has the university in the midst of a strike, with graduate student teaching assistants threatening to withhold undergraduate grades at the end of the semester.
Jerry Wilson, a UNC graduate student in the School of Education, protested while wearing a white rope noose with its ends wrapped in Carolina blue tape.
“I didn’t get a lot of sleep last night. I don’t have high hopes for what’s going on in this building,” he said. “No matter what they say or do, we have each other and we will continue to have each other.”
The Board of Governors will consider the recommendation from UNC-CH Chancellor Carol Folt and the UNC campus Board of Trustees to build a new history center by 2022 that would give the full context of Silent Sam’s history and that would cost $800,000 a year to operate. Folt and board members said they preferred the statue to be located off campus somewhere, but that was not within their purview.
If the UNC Board of Governors agrees with the idea of a new on-campus history center, the plan would have to go before the state historical commission. A 2015 state law prevents historic monuments from being relocated in most cases. It is unclear whether UNC officials have opened discussions with lawmakers about making a change to the law, in order to move the statue off UNC’s campus — as many faculty and students want.
UNC Faculty Chairwoman Leslie Parise wrote to faculty and graduate students, saying that while many agree with the aims of the grade withholding strike, there is concern that it “will do much more harm than good in helping us reach this goal.”
Parise wrote that at the Thursday meeting with Smith and Spellings, Smith “offered a platform for dialogue” with the campus, including students. “I am hopeful that this will lead to more constructive dialogue.”
Organizers who run the Take Action Chapel Hill tweeted to Parise: “What does it feel like, as a white woman, to stand against what Black undergrads want, supposedly out of concern for them? How do you justify prioritizing grades being turned in on time over safety & well-being of students?”
Comments