Voter ID becomes law in North Carolina as House overrides veto

North Carolina voters will be asked to show photo identification when they go to the polls next year, barring intervention by a court.
The Republican-led legislature took the final step to shrug off Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of its photo ID bill, with the House voting 72-40 Wednesday to override after a long debate that touched on the state’s history of voter suppression.
The Senate took its override vote Tuesday.
Minutes after the House vote, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice announced a lawsuit challenging the voter ID law had been filed in Wake County Superior Court.
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the NC NAACP, said the organization would announce a lawsuit Thursday.
Voter ID has been a long-time goal for Republicans. A voter ID requirement that passed as part of a 2013 bill was thrown out by federal courts in 2016. Republicans steered a photo voter ID question onto the November ballot as a constitutional amendment, and 55 percent of voters approved it.
Lawmakers followed up with a bill to implement the amendment. Cooper vetoed the bill last week. During a news conference Tuesday, he said the legislature should have waited until next session to talk about voter ID. The legislature will have more Democrats next year, and Republicans will no longer have veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate.
The House vote followed a heated debate in which Republicans criticized Cooper for his veto and Democrats recounted the state’s history of racism, from slavery to the present.
The law counts as acceptable IDs driver licenses, passports, military and veteran IDs, tribal enrollment cards, college IDs, state ID cards issued to non-drivers, state and municipal employee IDs, and a new type of ID issued by local boards of election.
People who don’t have the required ID would be able to cast provisional ballots after signing an affidavit at the the polls saying why they do not have one.
