How could a government shutdown affect me? Here are some answers.

A stalement in talks on funding for the Mexican border wall means the federal government shuts down this weekend.
So what do you need to know to survive a government shutdown? First, understand that it’s a partial shutdown. Legislators already have passed multiple bills that secure funds for most agencies through September 2019, as PolitiFact notes.
Still, there’s a long list of affected agencies. Those are: the State Department, Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Department of Transportation, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Interior, Environmental Protection Agency, federal courts, Washington D.C.’s government, a few independent agencies and the White House.
Why are those agencies exempt from the shutdown? Some are considered necessary for the operation of the country. Inside those agencies, only the employees deemed “essential” for the agency’s operations will be working. However, they won’t be paid as they normally would; they’ll get their paychecks after the federal budget has been approved.
Here are some other questions and answers about the federal government shutdown:
Q: Am I going to be able to travel for the holidays or will RDU be closed?
A: The airport is open, and employees at airports are considered “essential” - including the TSA workers who frisk you at security checkpoints and air traffic controllers.
Q: Any ways the shutdown could specifically affect North Carolina?
A: Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement about some agencies that could be affected. He said it “could negatively impact” the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program that provides child welfare services in the counties.” Funding from HUD could be delayed if the budget isn’t pass, therefore affecting the progress of Hurricane Florence recovery efforts as well.
Q: Could anything in the Research Triangle Park be affected?
A: The Environmental Protection Agency has a campus there. They will continue to operate as planned, and will reassess if the shutdown is still in place after Dec. 28. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention also has an office in the RTP. The CDC’s website will be updated with information during government shutdowns.
Q: I ordered some stuff online and need it for the holidays, so could the post office be closed?
A: The U.S. Postal Service is completely unaffected by the shutdown because it’s an independent agency.
Q: I rely on my Social Security check and can’t pay my bills without it. Will I still get it on time?
A: You’ll still get your check on time. On Sept. 25, the Social Security Administration published its contingency plan in the event of a partial shutdown, but the administration is one of the agencies that is funded till September 2019.
Q: I’m a veteran and I need to go to the hospital and I need my disability check. How could this shutdown affect me?
A: Veterans’ health care and other veteran’s programs continue as usual. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is funded through separate legislation which has already been approved.
Q: I need food stamps in order to get food. Will I still be able to get those?
A: The short answer is yes. However, food stamps are handled by the Food and Nutrition Service, which would be affected by a shutdown. In a press release, the FNS stated it would have enough funding to hand out food stamps for a short period of time. So if it takes legislators a long time to agree on a budget, then some people may not be able to receive food stamps later. The FNS is a sub-agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. During a shutdown, the USDA also stops all food inspections.
Q: Anything I need to know about the IRS?
A: The Hill reported that national parks will be open, but there won’t be any staff. The Internal Revenue Service also has plans to furlough many of their employees. The IRS is run by the Department of Treasury and it released a contingency plan in late November.
Q: What about Santa Claus?
A: You will still be able to track Santa with the official NORAD Santa Tracker. NORAD says will not be affected by the shutdown.
