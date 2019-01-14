Wake County lawmaker lost his re-election bid but will make six figures in NC House

Former Rep. Nelson Dollar of Cary started a new job at the General Assembly on Monday — senior policy adviser to House Speaker Tim Moore.
Joseph Kyzer, Moore’s spokesman, confirmed that Dollar was to begin work Monday and will make $117,495. That is the second-highest salary on the speaker’s staff, behind Moore’s chief of staff, Bart Goodson, who makes more than $177,000.
While serving in the House, Dollar was the lead budget writer and was influential in several policy areas including Medicaid reform. Kyzer could not provide more details about Dollar’s role on Moore’s staff, including what policy he would advise on.
”The Speaker’s office is fortunate to add the expertise of a former senior appropriations chairman whose budgets produced record savings reserves and revenue surpluses while implementing tax relief, historic accomplishments that are driving North Carolina’s current economic momentum,” Kyzer said in an email to the NC Insider Friday afternoon.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Dollar, a Republican, lost in November to Rep. Julie von Haefen, an Apex Democrat, who took the oath of office last week. Dollar was present during the General Assembly’s opening ceremonies.
Comments