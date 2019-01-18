Politics & Government

State House speaker invites Trump to give his State of the Union in North Carolina

By Lynn Bonner

January 18, 2019

Rebuffed by one House speaker, President Donald Trump is invited to give his State of the Union speech in North Carolina by state House Speaker Tim Moore.

Moore on Friday released a letter inviting the president to North Carolina to give the speech in the state House chamber.

“I attended your first State of the Union address in Washington D.C. last year,” Moore wrote. “It was an unforgettable experience to witness this tradition of our commander-in-chief’s speech to a joint session of Congress.

“I also believe taking your message outside of the nation’s gilded capital to a state government venue reflects the priorities of your administration, and those of our Congress, to create success not only for federal institutions and programs but for the American people they serve.”

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week asked Trump to postpone his speech planned for Jan. 29, citing the government shutdown, the Associated Press and other news organizations reported.

Presidents typically deliver the State of the Union address from the U.S. House chamber.

Lawmakers convened Wednesday for their organizational session. Roughly a fifth of the 120-member House will take their seats for the first time this year.

Lynn Bonner

Lynn Bonner has worked at The News & Observer since 1994, and has written about the state legislature and politics since 1999.

