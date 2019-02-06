Interim chancellor announced for UNC-Chapel Hill

Kevin Guskiewicz, dean of UNC-Chapel Hill’s College of Arts and Sciences and a well-known expert in concussion injuries, will be the interim chancellor at the campus, according to a news release from the UNC system Wednesday.

The appointment of Guskiewicz was made by Interim President Dr. Bill Roper, who had sought advice from faculty, students and others in meetings last week.

Guskiewicz will succeed Carol Folt, who announced her resignation last month, the same day she ordered the removal of the base and remnants of the controversial Silent Sam Confederate statue. Folt left the job last week, earlier than she had planned, after the UNC Board of Governors acted to move up her resignation date.

Since she left, UNC’s provost, Bob Blouin, has been in charge.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer

Guskiewicz is likely to be sitting in the chancellor’s seat when the ultimate decision is made about the statue’s location. A Board of Governors committee is charged with working with the chancellor and the campus Board of Trustees on a plan for the toppled statue, which is now in storage. Faculty and student groups have been adamant that the statue not be returned to the campus.

SHARE COPY LINK The Confederate statue on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus known as 'Silent Sam' was a point of friction and protest long before becoming part of the national conversation. Here's a look at the monument's history.

Dean of arts and sciences since 2016, Guskiewicz has led the university’s largest academic unit consisting of 70 departments, programs and centers. A neuroscientist who specializes in sport-related concussions, Guskiewicz is a Kenan professor in exercise and sport science and co-director of the Matthew Gfeller Sport-Related Traumatic Brain Injury Research Center. He also directs UNC’s Center for the Study of Retired Athletes.

His work on concussion research is celebrated, and he won a MacArthur “genius grant” in 2011. Two years later, Time magazine named him a “game changer” for the innovations he has developed. His research has influenced changes in protective football equipment as well as rules adopted by the NCAA and the National Football League.

According to a biography on his website, he landed a large gift in 2017 that doubled the size of the university’s entrepreneurship program. He has pushed changes in academics to include more experiences that help students connect the classroom to the real world, including internships, research and study abroad. UNC faculty are now developing changes to the general curriculum under Guskiewicz’s oversight.

“I’m trying to create opportunities for more cross-disciplinary research,” Guskiewicz said in a video for the university’s fundraising campaign. “I’m trying to provide our students with a global education for an increasingly interconnected world. I’m trying to prepare them for careers that haven’t even yet been invented.”

As dean, Guskiewicz had a crisis on his hands late last year when a number of graduate student teaching assistants threatened to withhold grades if the university carried on with a proposal to build a $5.3 million history center to house the Confederate statue. That plan was later dropped and the graduate students submitted their students’ grades, but they promised to repeat their grade strike if necessary in the future.

Guskiewicz later held a series of listening sessions to hear concerns from graduate students, but many did not attend in protest of the administration’s handling of the statue. A boycott of Guskiewicz’s meetings was urged by graduate students who have been at the center of activism against Silent Sam and police actions against protesters.