Fathers would be able to use state coworkers’ donated paternity leave under proposed law

New dads would be treated like new moms under a proposal to change how state employees qualify for paid time off donated by their co-workers.
If the proposal in the legislature becomes law, it would make it clear that parental leave for state employees includes fathers. Current state policy allows employees to donate paid time off to female coworkers for maternity leave.
The bill also proposes to spare parents from having to use up vacation or sick time before using the donated leave to stay home with their children.
Otherwise, there is no paid parental leave for state workers in North Carolina. Federal law allows for 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected parental leave for workers at public agencies, elementary and secondary schools, and companies with 50 or more employees.
Senate Bill 130 would allow for up to six weeks of donated time within the first 12 weeks after birth or adoption. Employees of state agencies, community colleges or public schools would be covered.
SB 130 is sponsored by Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, a Raleigh Democrat; Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr., a Robeson County Republican; and Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Republican representing Forsyth County. The lawmakers filed an identical bill two years ago but it was never voted on.
“The thing I like about this bill is it’s pro-family and pro-workforce with bipartisan support and it costs taxpayers zero,” Chaudhuri said in an interview Tuesday.
He said it would allow new parents to bond with their infants, and would make it more likely that the employees would to return to work.
He noted that Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, signed a similar law into effect in 2017.
A spokeswoman for North Carolina’s Gov. Roy Cooper said the administration is reviewing other options to help new parents who don’t have enough paid leave.
Ardis Watkins, director of government affairs for the State Employees Association of N.C., said the bill is welcomed.
“We fully support it, and think it’s a win-win when the state finds something innovative it can do that doesn’t cost taxpayers any money,” she said.
