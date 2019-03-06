For teachers and state workers, here’s how much of a raise the governor wants for you

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, had no realistic hope of successfully vetoing the Republican-led legislature’s budgets his first two years in office. But that will change this year, after Democrats erased the GOP’s supermajorities in the 2018 midterms.

So when Cooper unveiled his budget proposal on Wednesday, he said he thinks lawmakers will have to pay more attention to what he’s calling for.

“I know I won’t get everything I asked for in this budget,” Cooper said. “But I do believe there is leverage.”

One of Cooper’s biggest requests is something he has been asking for ever since taking office in January 2017 — Medicaid expansion. Republican lawmakers have resisted that idea in the past, but some have indicated they’re open to debating the topic this year.

Medicaid expansion

Cooper said he wouldn’t necessarily veto the legislature’s budget if it doesn’t include Medicaid expansion, since it could be done in a separate bill, but he considers it a top priority for this year’s legislative session.

“I think Medicaid expansion is critical to the future of North Carolina,” Cooper said. His budget estimates that it would give coverage to more than 500,000 uninsured North Carolinians, and lead to a savings just for state government of tens of millions of dollars a year, as Medicaid picks up the cost of some state-funded health-care services.

Raises

Cooper called for a 9.1 percent average raise for teachers spread out over the next two years. He also called for a raise for other state employees that would be 1.5 percent or $500 a year, whichever is bigger. Some other state employees, like law enforcement officers, prison workers and low-paid school workers like custodians and bus drivers, would also receive an additional $500 raise.

Additionally, his budget would set aside $20 million for state agencies to bring salaries in highly competitive jobs up to market rates, to keep the state from losing top talent to the private sector.

Tuition help

Cooper also proposed a number of programs that would help young people, like giving extra money to colleges for scholarships as well as emergency grants that students could apply for so unforeseen expenses like medical bills or car repairs wouldn’t force them to drop out of school.

Cooper’s budget would also increase the number of summer-school classes in colleges and universities, and create summer-school-specific scholarships. Charlie Perusse, Cooper’s budget director who previously was the UNC System’s chief operating officer, said this will help low-income students who are trying to graduate early, as well as helping academically struggling students get back on track.

“This is something that was the No. 1 priority of the university system, and we’re really proud of it,” he said.

Cooper also reiterated his call for tuition-free community college.

Savings and cuts

The state is expecting to have a budget surplus, and Cooper didn’t call for spending all of it. His budget would put $400 million into savings over the next two years. Cooper’s budget would also cut some state programs — for example, phasing out the controversial Opportunity Scholarships program, which pays for families that qualify to send kids to private schools — but Perusse said the budget doesn’t try to find extra revenue by asking the legislature to undo recent tax cuts, or by moving money around.

“It doesn’t borrow from special funds,” Perusse said. “There’s no budget gimmicks in here. There’s no tax increases.”

Education bond

Cooper also called for a nearly $4 billion bond to build new school, community college and university buildings, and to upgrade water and sewer lines. If the legislature approves that, voters would get the final say.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is already supporting a nearly $2 billion bond for similar purposes. Cooper said doubling that amount wouldn’t harm the state’s credit rating. He said it would help in the long term by improving and expanding education facilities, and would help in the short term by creating construction jobs.

Perusse said the state has the capacity to take on $10 billion in debt, and while “you would never want to borrow that much,” the push for borrowing $4 billion in a bond would be less than half that limit.