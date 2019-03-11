Claiming transgender discrimination, university employees are suing North Carolina

Connor Thonen-Fleck, a transgender 16-year-old who is one of the North Carolinians suing the State Health Plan, speaks at a press conference in Durham after the lawsuit was filed March 11, 2019. He is flanked by his dad Jason Fleck, right, and other lawsuit plaintiffs and supporters from pro-LGBT groups like Lambda Legal and Equality NC. Will Doran wdoran@newsobserver.com