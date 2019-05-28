Senate budget calls for moving DHHS headquarters from Raleigh to Granville County

NC Senate presents budget proposal highlights Republican senators Harry Brown and Brent Jackson read and explained their budget proposals to the media at the General Assembly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The House and Senate are calling for different raises for teachers and other state employees. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Republican senators Harry Brown and Brent Jackson read and explained their budget proposals to the media at the General Assembly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The House and Senate are calling for different raises for teachers and other state employees.

The North Carolina Senate budget includes at least one surprise for state employees: Department of Health and Human Services workers at the Dorothea Dix location would have a much longer commute if the budget passes.

The Senate proposes $250 million to construct a new administrative facility in Granville County for DHHS employees currently working at the Dix location in Raleigh.

Granville County would donate 527 acres in a business park for the project.

“Granville County is excited by the prospect of the project locating in Granville County. This project will be transformative for Granville County and the region,” Granville County Manager Michael Felts said in an email to The News & Observer Tuesday evening.

Felts said that the county board of commissioners will hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss it in more detail. He sent a letter Tuesday to state officials on behalf of the commissioners detailing the land donation in Triangle North Granville Business and Industrial Park, known as Triangle North Granville. The park is located in both Granville and Vance counties, with three acres of it fronting Interstate 85, Felts wrote. It gets sewer and water from the city of Oxford.

Vance-Granville Community College is five miles from the business park and offers courses in health sciences and human services, which Felts told state officials could be a partner with DHHS for training and education for staff and prospective employees.

The state sold 307 acres to the city of Raleigh in 2017 for $52 million for what is becoming Dix Park. DHHS offices remained on site. When the park land was sold, state offices were expected to remain there for many years.

This wouldn’t be the only state headquarters to move just outside the Triangle. Hundreds of state employees working at the Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters in Raleigh are affected by its upcoming move to Rocky Mount, The News & Observer previously reported.

The State Employees Association of North Carolina compared the proposal to move DHHS to the DMV move.

“Much like the DMV move, this would cause the state to lose many well-trained career employees. But unlike the DMV move, this would add significant traffic to already congested roads. And we cannot imagine that citizens traveling those roads on a daily basis now would appreciate this,” SEANC Government Relations Director Ardis Watkins said in a written statement.

The move could affect up to 2,000 employees, according to SEANC.

The population of Granville County is 60,115, according to the U.S. Census. Dix Park is about 40 miles from Granville County, so about an hour’s drive away.

The Dix Park master plan for the open space and buildings was revealed earlier this year. The park has drawn thousands of visitors to its sunflower field in 2018, daffodils this spring and hip-hop star J. Cole’s Dreamville Fest in April.

Existing buildings in the master plan include a former mental health hospital. The hospital closed in 2012 and many staff and patients moved to Central Regional Hospital in Butner. It is one of three state psychiatric hospitals. Butner is a small town in Granville County that was once a U.S. Army camp.

The Senate budget authorizes $250 million total for the project, with $17 million in the 2019-2020 fiscal year and $60 million the following year.

Senate leader Phil Berger was not available for an interview Tuesday evening about the plan.