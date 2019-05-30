Butterfield calls for Trump’s impeachment and removal from office

Mueller declines to clear Trump in first statements on Russia Investigation Robert Mueller made his first public statement on the Trump-Russia investigation on May 29, 2019. "Charging the president with a crime was not an option we could consider," he said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Mueller made his first public statement on the Trump-Russia investigation on May 29, 2019. "Charging the president with a crime was not an option we could consider," he said.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield became the first of North Carolina’s three Democratic House members to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Thursday.

“The evidence that has been produced so far is sufficient in my opinion to support an impeachment inquiry and impeachment and removal,” Butterfield told McClatchy in a phone interview on Thursday. “I am prepared to vote for an impeachment inquiry ... and I will vote for impeachment and removal.”

Butterfield, a former North Carolina Supreme Court justice, represents the 1st Congressional District, which includes Durham in its far-west end and stretches east along the Virginia border.





Butterfield said last week that he was getting “pretty darn close” on impeachment. Special counsel Robert Mueller issued a public statement on Wednesday, his first comments since his completed report was made public.





“If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that,” Mueller said of possible obstruction of justice.

Citing a Department of Justice memo about not being able to indict a sitting president, Mueller said, “the opinion says that the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”

Butterfield said Mueller’s remarks had an impact.

“The remedy is through Congress,” he said. “He meant to infer that the responsibility for going forward is clearly on the Congress.”

Butterfield said when Democratic House members return to work next week they will discuss what to do next — without staff members or other non-elected officials in the room. He said he expects a very transparent and non-political discussion among the Democrats.

Butterfield said Trump continues to obstruct justice by denying Congress access to important evidence. The House has issued subpoenas related to a number of investigations into Trump and administration actions, but the White House has largely refused to cooperate.

“We’re approaching a constitutional crisis. We must hold President Trump accountable for his misconduct and the criminal justice system is not available to hold him accountable for his misconduct,” Butterfield said.

Rep. David Price said in a statement on Twitter after Mueller’s remarks that “it’s up to Congress to investigate from here.” Last week, Rep. Alma Adams said that she supported an impeachment inquiry.

Congressional Republicans from North Carolina have dismissed impeachment talk, playing up the fact that Mueller didn’t determine the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in 2016. Mueller said Wednesday that “there was insufficient evidence to charge a broader conspiracy.”

Rep. Mark Meadows, a close Trump ally who represents far western North Carolina, said in a tweet: “The only thing newsworthy out of Mueller’s appearance today is the end of an office that should’ve never been opened. Two years of investigating without ONE collusion related indictment. All driven by people who weaponized fraudulent intelligence to politically target POTUS.”

If the House passes articles of impeachment by a simple majority, the matter would move to the Republican-led Senate, which could remove Trump from office with a two-thirds majority vote. Sen. Thom Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told The Hill that Senate would quickly move on from the matter.

““Why on earth would we give a platform to something that I judge as a purely political exercise? We have to perform our constitutional duty, but if people think that we’re going to try and create a theater that could give you the perception that this is a matter that rises to the level of Watergate, that’s nonsense,” he told the outlet.