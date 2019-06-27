Partisan gerrymandering: In win for Republicans, Supreme Court won’t overturn NC maps

North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting Federal judges recently ruled that Republicans unconstitutionally gerrymandered two North Carolina congressional districts by race. But redrawing districts to benefit the political party in power is nothing new and has been going on for years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Federal judges recently ruled that Republicans unconstitutionally gerrymandered two North Carolina congressional districts by race. But redrawing districts to benefit the political party in power is nothing new and has been going on for years.

North Carolina won’t have to draw new congressional districts for the 2020 elections, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled, in a high-profile legal loss for Democrats and anti-gerrymandering advocates.





The court’s 5-4 decision was published Thursday. A lower court had previously ruled that North Carolina’s Republican-led state legislature violated the U.S. Constitution when it drew the lines for the state’s 13 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, by gerrymandering them to artificially inflate the power of Republican voters and diminish the power of Democratic voters.

But the Supreme Court disagreed and overturned the lower court’s ruling. The justices ruled that partisan gerrymandering is simply beyond the scope of the federal courts’ authority to make judgments on.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the majority opinion in the case, wrote that “excessive partisanship in districting leads to results that reasonably seem unjust,” and also cited a previous ruling calling it “incompatible with democratic principles,” but he said it’s not up to the Supreme Court to put an end to it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Roberts said that any efforts to stop or lessen the impacts of partisan gerrymandering should be left up to Congress or state legislatures, and to have the courts step in instead would be “an unprecedented expansion of judicial power.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.