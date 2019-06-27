Bill letting retired teachers return to work in high-needs schools goes to governor

Kindergarten teacher Jasmine Raeford, center, gets a surprise hug from a student in the hallway at Barwell Road Elementary School on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Legislation passed by North Carolina lawmakers would make it easier for retired teachers to work at high-needs schools like Barwell Road. jleonard@newsobserver.com

North Carolina lawmakers are hoping retired teachers will return to the classroom to work in some of the state’s most economically and academically challenging schools.

The state Senate unanimously passed legislation Thursday that lets retired teachers work at Title I schools or schools that get a D or F grade under the state’s school performance system without it hurting their retirement benefits. Teachers could earn $35,000 to $40,000 a year from the state and still collect their current pensions.

Senate Bill 399 was also overwhelmingly approved by the House on Tuesday. It now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The one hiccup could be if the Internal Revenue Service determines the bill jeopardizes the state’s retirement system. The legislation ask the State Treasurer to contact the IRS about the program.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sen. Rick Horner, a Wilson Republican and one of the bill’s primary sponsors, said superintendents are eager to bring back their retired teachers, the News & Observer previously reported.

There are more than 1,400 Title I schools in North Carolina. These schools receive federal Title I funding due to their high percentage of economically disadvantaged students. A number of those schools also received D or F letter grades from the state.

Under the bill, returning teachers would get an annual state salary of $35,000. The salary would rise to $40,000 if they’re teaching science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) classes or special education classes.

Returning teachers wouldn’t be eligible for any extra pay they used to get if they had advanced degrees. But they’d be entitled to collect the local salary supplement that might be provided by their school district.

Teachers would have to be retired for at least six months before they could join the new program.

Before Tuesday’s House vote, Rep. Jeffrey Elmore, a Wilkes County Republican, noted that the bill expires June 30, 2021.

“If we realize that this is not working, it would automatically stop,” Elmore said. “But in the future if we see that this is effective we might can extend the sunset.”