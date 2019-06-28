After outcry from educators, NC will delay use of computer-based reading test

NC schools getting new K-3 reading diagnostic tool The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has selected Istation to provide reading diagnostic tools for K-3 teachers and students beginning with the 2019-2020 school year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has selected Istation to provide reading diagnostic tools for K-3 teachers and students beginning with the 2019-2020 school year.

North Carolina education leaders will slow down implementation of a new computer-based program that will change the way elementary schools test the reading skills of young students.

The State Board of Education agreed Friday to a plan developed by State Superintendent Mark Johnson’s staff, where elementary schools would wait until January before officially using the Istation program to measure student progress in kindergarten through third grade.

The six-month delay would be used to train teachers. State officials said that schools can use Istation during the summer and fall to get students used to the program but it won’t officially count for evaluating teachers.

“We absolutely understand that this is a quick turnaround implementation, which is why we want to go ahead and get into schools but give all of September, October, November, December to be months where students and teachers are learning this new tool and then no metrics are measured until January,” Johnson said at Friday’s conference-call board meeting.

The news comes after superintendents from across the state, including in Wake and Durham counties and Charlotte-Mecklenburg, asked state leaders for a one-year delay because they said it wasn’t realistic to quickly train teachers at year-round schools that start in July. News about the new program wasn’t announced until June.

Johnson said that a one-year delay would require legislative approval, which state board member Olivia Oxendine said was unlikely to be given.

Currently, students in kindergarten through third grade read aloud to teachers three times a year using the mClass program from Amplify Education Inc. Istation will print out reports for teachers based on the results of tests taken on the computer program.

“Forty year-round elementary schools in Wake County will open in one week,” Wake Superintendent Cathy Moore said in a letter Thursday to Johnson. “Even if training were available, it is both impractical and disrespectful to assume teachers can prepare classrooms and master a new learning tool in less than five days.”

While the delay wasn’t as long as initially requested, the N.C. School Superintendents’ Association said it appreciates the six-month delay.

“The six months will allow time for planning, time to implement and practice online testing procedures for a new diagnostic tool, provide time for schools to inform parents of the new language associated with Istation and reporting, and provide districts time to determine what additional supports teachers will need,” said Freddie Williamson, the association’s president, and Jack Hoke, the group’s executive director, in a joint statement Friday. “We know teachers will appreciate the January date for the first true benchmark window for EVAAS purposes.”

On June 7, Johnson announced that he had signed a three-year, $8.3 million contract to switch all of the state's elementary schools to Istation to assess reading skills under the Read To Achieve program. Since then, teachers and school leaders across the state have voiced concerns both about changing programs and about the short time line for transitioning to Istation.





Questions have been raised about how the contract was issued. The state Department of Public Instruction had initially requested proposals from different companies on two separate occasions before eventually negotiating directly with Amplify and Istation.

Amplify filed a protest Monday asking state officials to suspend or terminate Istation’s contract while its appeal is heard. As part of the protest, Amplify cites online posts that mClass was recommended by an evaluation committee formed by Johnson but that he chose Istation anyway.

DPI has denied that the committee recommended mClass.

Johnson said Friday that he would go into why the process for picking Istation was delayed “when the procurement process is completely over.”

“Trust me,” Johnson said. “I do look forward to sharing with the public any and all information I can as to why this was delayed twice.”

Istation has accused Amplify of filing a frivolous protest. The company has also pointed to how state test scores in third-grade reading have dropped while mClass was used in the Read To Achieve program since 2013.

Despite the back-and-forth about which program is better, state board members said Friday that their concern was only about the aggressive time lime for starting Istation and not about the program itself.

“This is not a discussion about whether we’re going back to mClass,” said state board member Amy White.

State board chairman Eric Davis stressed the importance of the issue, which he said was more than just making a decision about what reading tool to use.

“It’s really a decision about the signature education policy of the state of North Carolina for this decade: Read To Achieve,” Davis said.. “No other policy have we staked our reputation as an education state on than on Read To Achieve.

“We’ve invested over $150 million in this important program and it’s received a tremendous amount of effort by our teachers, our principals, our superintendents and all members of the education team. Unfortunately the results have not met our expectations or our students’ needs.”