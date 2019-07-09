Greg Murphy leading early in GOP primary runoff for Eastern NC congressional race

In a June 3, 2019 photo, State Representative Greg Murphy debates Joan Perry on the campus of Pitt Community College. They are vying for the 3rd Congressional District. Deborah Griffin

State Rep. Greg Murphy held a comfortable lead in voting in Tuesday’s runoff for the Republican nomination in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, a race that exposed a gender rift among U.S. House Republicans and attracted attention from some of the biggest names in Republican politics.

The winner will be the favorite to represent the GOP-leaning district in Eastern North Carolina. That candidate will join Democrat Allen Thomas, Libertarian Tim Harris and Constitution Party candidate Greg Holt on the ballot for the Sept. 10 general election.

Murphy, a urologic surgeon from Greenville, and Kinston pediatrician Joan Perry are trying to earn the nomination in a bid to replace Walter B. Jones, Jr., in the House. With 20 percent of precincts reporting, Murphy had 61 percent of the vote.

Jones held the seat from 1995 until his death at 76 in February, necessitating the special election to fill the rest of his term. Jones did not face a Democratic challenger in the 2018 election. Jones’ father, Walter B. Jones, Sr., represented many of the same counties as a Democrat from 1966 until his death in 1992 while in office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There were 312,562 voters eligible to vote in Tuesday’s second primary, including all registered Republicans in the district as well as unaffiliated voters who did not vote in the Democratic or Libertarian primary earlier this year.

Murphy won 9,530 votes in the April primary, topping the 17-candidate field with 22.5 percent of the vote — short of the 30 percent needed to avoid a runoff. Perry finished second with 6,536 votes. State Rep. Phil Shepard finished third with 5,101 votes.

Thomas, the former mayor of Greenville and the former executive director of the North Carolina Global TransPark in Kinston, won 49.9 percent of the vote in a six-way Democratic primary in April.

The 3rd Congressional District includes parts or all of 17 counties in the eastern part of the state. The district includes more than half of the state’s coast.

Republican fight

Jones was known to irritate members of his own party, often voting against Republican measures that raised the debt. He voted with President Donald Trump less than any other Republican member (and many Democrats), according to one metric.

Trump won the district easily in 2016, and both candidates embraced the president. They both tried to pitch themselves as the true conservative in the race during the nine-week sprint from the first primary to the second.

An ad by House Freedom Action called Perry a “lying Nancy Pelosi liberal,” highlighting Perry’s backing of conservative Democrat Mike McIntyre in a 2012 U.S. House race and her initial reluctance to support Trump’s national emergency declaration to free up money for his border wall.

Perry initially backed Sen. Thom Tillis’ position, worried about the precedent the declaration might set.

Perry tried to tie Murphy to his legislation calling for expanding health care to lower-income North Carolina residents, calling it “expansion of Medicaid by another name.” Murphy is no longer a co-sponsor of the NC Health Care for Working Families legislation in the statehouse, a change apparently made in the days leading up to the election.

The bill moved forward in the NC House on Tuesday, as part of a potential budget compromise with Gov. Roy Cooper.

The runoff became something of a proxy fight among Republicans.

Rep. Mark Meadows, who represents far western North Carolina, and fellow House Freedom Caucus leader Jim Jordan supported Murphy, who is expected to join the conservative Freedom Caucus if elected. Jordan visited the district. Former Pennsylvania Gov. Rick Santorum backed the campaign. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani recorded a robocall for Murphy, who was also endorsed by Women for Trump, Students for Trump and the Tea Party Express.

Perry was backed by all 13 GOP women in the U.S. House, including Reps. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Elise Stefanik of New York. Other high-profile Republican women like Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and former GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin also endorsed Perry. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich recorded a robocall for Perry.

North Carolina Reps. George Holding and Patrick McHenry supported her campaign, which got significant investment from two outside groups — the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List and Winning For Women, a group dedicated to electing more conservative women to Congress.

Winning For Women spent about $900,000 on Perry’s behalf. Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser, a native of Greenville, was in the district on Election Day, hoping to turn out the vote for Perry. Women Speak Out, the group’s partner PAC, spent more than $310,000 on Perry’s behalf.

The biggest backing may have come from Jones’ widow, Joe Anne Jones, who held an event to tout her warm feelings for Perry. Jones did not offer an official endorsement, but made it clear Perry was her choice over Murphy, who served as Walter Jones’ doctor.