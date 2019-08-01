In president’s first rally after NC, will Trump crowd in Ohio chant ‘send her back?’

Crowd chants ‘Send her back’ at Rep. Omar during Trump speech President Donald Trump made his first 2020 campaign stop in North Carolina on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, lashing out at four liberal Democratic congresswomen of color who he has accused of hating the country and said they should leave it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump made his first 2020 campaign stop in North Carolina on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, lashing out at four liberal Democratic congresswomen of color who he has accused of hating the country and said they should leave it.

Did the Greenville, N.C., crowd at President Donald Trump’s last campaign rally start a trend with its chants of “send her back,” directed at a Democratic congresswoman?

We’ll get an answer Thursday in Cincinnati when Trump hosts his first rally since the July 17 event in Greenville.

“If they do the chant, we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters before departing Washington, D.C. He added: “I prefer that they don’t.”

The crowd in Greenville directed the chant at Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who immigrated to the United States from Somalia when she was a child. She became a U.S. citizen as a teen.

The other congresswomen — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — were all born in the United States.

Trump had attacked four outspoken liberal Democratic congresswomen of color in the days leading up the Greenville rally. He continued the attacks during the event, prompting the chant. It dominated the conversation on social media after the rally with some North Carolinaians feeling shame and others defending the crowd.

Trump has since moved onto a new Democratic target for his scorn — Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. Trump attacked Cummings, the chairman of the House’s oversight committee, and his district, which includes Baltimore in a series of tweets over the weekend. Trump continued his attacks on Cummings and Baltimore before he left D.C. on Thursday, which could be a preview of part of his speech.

Cummings is black.

The attacks on the four congresswomen and Cummings have been called “racist” by many. Trump has defended himself against that charge, saying he is the “least racist person in the world” in a tweet. In the tweet defending himself, Trump called CNN anchor Don Lemon, who is black, “the dumbest man on television.”

The rally at Cincinnati’s U.S. Bank Arena begins at 7 p.m.

The arena has a capacity of about 17,000.