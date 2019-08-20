Smokable hemp could be banned in NC starting next May

Hemp or pot: What’s the difference? Now that farmers can grow industrial hemp, how well do you know your cannabis? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Now that farmers can grow industrial hemp, how well do you know your cannabis?

Smokable hemp could be banned in North Carolina starting May 1, 2020 — worrying farmers and business people, but supported by several law enforcement agencies.

The North Carolina Farm Act moved forward in a state House committee on Tuesday and could be heard on the House floor this week. The bill would revise the definition of hemp — which is legal to grow, with a license — to exclude smokable hemp.

Among other things, the bill would also allow shooting ranges on farms to be considered agritourism.

Lawmakers disagreed on whether banning it would make smokable hemp a controlled substance like marijuana. But associating it with marijuana would hurt farmers, making it harder to compete with farms in other states and destroying their chance of getting crop insurance, said Fen Rascoe, a hemp farmer.

Rascoe, who is also on the N.C. Industrial Hemp Commission, spoke to House rules committee members on Tuesday. He said farmers find the reclassification of smokable hemp offensive.

“Take the marijuana out of it; it’s not marijuana,” he said.

Unlike marijuana, smoking hemp does not give users a high, because it does not include the high levels of the THC chemical that marijuana does.

Hemp and marijuana

Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said when the industrial hemp pilot program began, smokable hemp was not discussed. He wants the ban soon.

He said that smokable hemp is indistinguishable from marijuana in appearance and odor, meaning law enforcement wouldn’t be able to seize suspected marijuana because the argument could be made that it is legal hemp. Hess is also first vice president of the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police.

“As long as smokable hemp is legal in North Carolina, marijuana enforcement is crippled, effectively legalizing marijuana,” Hess said.

James Banks, a Western North Carolina district attorney representing the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, said the group’s position is that allowing smokable hemp is “de facto” marijuana legalization.

Rep. Jimmy Dixon said the May 1 date in the latest version of Senate Bill 315 was a compromise between the House’s plan for Dec. 1, 2019, and the Senate’s plan for Dec. 1, 2020. Dixon, a Warsaw Republican, said state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler told him the date was fine with him. In 2021, assuming the Farm Act passes, regulation of hemp will be transferred from the N.C. Hemp Commission to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Dixon said whether or not smokable hemp is a controlled substance would be resolved in the court system.

Michael Sims, co-owner of Charlotte CBD, which sells the compound derived from hemp known as CBD, said this is his life, not just a hobby or to make money.

“One thing we need to realize is these drug dogs alert to all of these products,” he said. “All products made from hemp can also be made from marijuana.”

“It’s helping people, nobody’s dying, jobs are being created — why are we doing this?” Sims asked.

Brian Bullman, founder of Carolina Hemp Company, said banning smokable hemp would cause complications, and compared it to banning a smell, since it smells like marijuana.

“Anything that happens in this state without significant foresight is going to continue to ripple through our economy, our hemp economy,” Bullman said.

Shooting as agritourism

The Farm Act would also let farmers use their land for shooting sports, but only in counties with populations of 110,000 or less.

The only public comment on the Farm Act regarding shooting as agritourism was from Harnett County tree farmer Kent Jeffries, who opposes it.

Jeffries said allowing shooting on farms without a process for county regulation would make it “open season.”

“Any farmer, any bona fide farmer, can put a tin can on a fence post next to your child’s daycare ... and call it a shooting range,” he said.

Rep. Becky Carney, a Charlotte Democrat, said House members should consider the personal impact of allowing shooting as agritourism as the bill moves to the floor, but didn’t offer any changes to the bill in committee.

The revised Farm Act could have a vote by the full House as soon as Wednesday. The Senate, which has approved a version of the bill, would have to sign off again before it would go to Gov. Roy Cooper.