Legal fight over reading program leaves NC schools uncertain before classes start

North Carolina elementary schools are in a state of confusion as the legal fight escalates over what program to use to test the reading skills of their youngest students.

This week, the state Department of Information Technology granted Amplify Education’s motion for a temporary stay against the new three-year, $8.3 million contract issued to use the Istation program. Amplify says the stay means Istation must halt implementation. But Istation says it’s continuing with training teachers as it seeks to get the stay dismissed.

“It’s extremely confusing for everybody involved,” Jack Hoke, executive director of the N.C. School Superintendents Association, said in an interview Thursday. “School starts Monday for the majority of school districts.”

Hoke said that he’s advised school districts to continue training their teachers in the Istation program until they’re told to stop. Hoke said that they’re also waiting for more information from the state Department of Public Instruction.

In an email Wednesday to superintendents, State Superintendent Mark Johnson said DPI is trying to get clarification from DIT. He also questioned how the stay was issued, saying it “does not appear to be aligned with the procurement rules outlined by DIT.”

Since the Read To Achieve program began in 2013, K-3 students have read out loud to their teachers while the teachers use Amplify’s mClass program to assess their skills. Under Istation, students will be tested on a computer program, with the results being provided to teachers.

In June, Johnson announced he was awarding the new Read To Achieve testing contract to Istation over Amplify.

The decision to switch has been controversial, with teachers across the state questioning the change. Istation has said that teachers will eventually like the new program.

Public records show Johnson went against the recommendations from an evaluation committee, which he had formed, that said the state should continue to use mClass.

In his July decision rejecting Amplify’s appeal, Johnson accused the evaluation committee of “employing biased procedures” that benefited Amplify and having made false statements about Istation. He also said that some committee members violated the confidentiality of the procurement process by discussing it with outsiders.

Amplify then turned to DIT to throw out the contract and to put the new contract on hold while the dispute is heard. A DIT spokeswoman said that they’ll try to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“Amplify believes that DIT appropriately issued the stay because the Istation award is fundamentally flawed,” Larry Berger, Amplify’s CEO, said in a statement Thursday. “We welcome DIT’s review of this procurement.

“Amplify looks forward to a swift and appropriate resolution, so that the goals of Read to Achieve can be realized and teachers and students across the state are supported in helping every student become a confident reader.”

But Istation has been just as adamant that it feels the contract was fairly issued and will be upheld. Istation president Ossa Fisher said in a statement Wednesday that the company has “not been asked to change course on the implementation process.”

“Istation will continue the work we started in North Carolina this summer training teachers and helping students develop critical grade level reading skills for a successful school year,” Fisher said.

The contract has also been questioned by groups who are critical of Superintendent Johnson.

Several Senate Democrats unsuccessfully asked Senate leader Phil Berger to launch an investigation into how the contract was awarded.

N.C. Families For School Testing Reform and the N.C. Association of Educators are asking state Attorney General Josh Stein, State Auditor Beth Wood and state lawmakers to review the contract.

