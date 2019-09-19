Bernie Sanders to speak at UNC on Thursday, kicking off local college tour

The battle for 2020: Possible Democratic presidential candidates Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election.

Bernie Sanders is bringing his college tour to UNC Chapel Hill on Thursday.

The Vermont senator is running in the Democratic presidential primary to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections. Sanders lost the 2016 Democratic primary to Hillary Clinton, though his upstart campaign made it farther than nearly anyone predicted and earned him a devoted following.

In North Carolina, he got just under 41% of the vote compared to Clinton’s 54.5%.

This year, Sanders currently appears to be running in second or third place in the crowded Democratic primary, with recent polls showing him trailing Joe Biden and either just ahead of or just behind Elizabeth Warren, depending on the poll.

Sanders’ campaign said in a news release that Thursday’s visit to UNC is the first stop in a tour of multiple campuses over the next few days, “to engage students on issues that matter to them, including Senator Sanders’ plan to cancel all student loan debt and make public colleges and universities tuition-free.”

The speech is open to the public. It starts at 5:30 p.m. today, at the Bell Tower Amphitheater by UNC’s Sonja Haynes Stone Center, and doors open at 4 p.m.

The Bell Tower Amphitheater is a large grassy area between the Genome Sciences building, the Stone Cultural Center and Kenan Memorial Stadium. pic.twitter.com/6Z79mTLAbB — UNC Young Democrats (@UNCYoungDems) September 14, 2019

Sanders has proposed wiping out $1.6 trillion in student loan debt and making public colleges and universities free, including two-year, four-year and trade schools. He plans to pay for the program by placing a tax of 0.5% on stock trades, a 0.1% fee on bond trades and a 0.005 percent fee on derivative trades, according to Sanders’ campaign website. McClatchy examined Sanders’ plan and those of other top Democratic candidates.

An average 2018 North Carolina four-year college graduate has $26,683 in debt, according to a new report from The Institute for College Access & Success. Fifty-six percent of 2018 four-year graduates in the state have some debt. The North Carolina figures are slightly lower than the national averages of $29,200 and 65%.

Some states and schools have made their own moves to help make college more affordable. New York is offering tuition-free college to students from families making $125,000 per year or less. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a proposal Wednesday to make undergraduate tuition and fees at state schools free for eligible in-state residents.

Three North Carolina universities saw record enrollment after state lawmakers allowed Elizabeth City State University, UNC Pembroke and Western Carolina University to cut their tuition to $1,000 per year for in-state students and $5,000 per year for out-of-state students, The News & Observer previously reported.

Sanders follows other Democratic presidential candidates to visit North Carolina this year, most recently Biden, Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris. Harris spoke at the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People banquet and at St. Joseph AME Church, also in Durham, and held a campaign event in Greensboro. O’Rourke spoke at three stops in Charlotte, Greensboro and Chapel Hill. Biden raised money at a private home in Charlotte.

President Donald Trump has made two visits to the state this year, to Greenville and Fayetteville, after making a dozen stops here during the 2016 election. The Trump campaign — and Republicans, in general — have tried to cast the election as a fight against socialism and the types of policy proposals made by Sanders.

“Whether he is campaigning on government-run healthcare, massive tax hikes, or eliminating fossil fuels, Bernie Sanders continues to show that his socialist agenda is out-of-touch,” said Samantha Cotten, a Trump campaign spokeswoman, said in a statement. “Meanwhile, North Carolinians are thriving under President Trump and will not be interested in Sanders’ extreme policies that would hurt hardworking individuals across the Tar Heel State.”

On Friday Sanders will travel to Greensboro for an afternoon speech at Bennett College, then speak that evening at Winthrop College in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before heading to two more South Carolina colleges on Saturday.

