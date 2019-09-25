Top NC State Fair officials improperly spent thousands of dollars, audit finds

Spectacular sunset views of the State Fair from 350 feet in the air News & Observer drone footage of the NC State Fair as the sun sets Thursday evening, October 19, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News & Observer drone footage of the NC State Fair as the sun sets Thursday evening, October 19, 2017.

The head of the North Carolina State Fair, along with state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler and Troxler’s top aide, spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on unauthorized travel costs, a new audit says.

Troxler is an elected official; the other two officials work for him. The audit released Wednesday found that they improperly got the state to pay more than $22,000 over the last five years for hotels, meals, valet parking and more.

Nearly all of the improper payments — more than $10,000 each — went to Troxler and his chief of staff. Fair manager Kent Yelverton, who took over the job last year, also expensed about $1,000 he shouldn’t have, the audit said.

The audit did not require the three officials to repay the money, although State Auditor Beth Wood suggested that they should do so.

Troxler’s office, however, defended the expense reports and gave no indication that he or the others plan to repay the money.

The audit says the three officials violated state rules over the course of at least five years by getting the state to pay for their hotels, meals and more during the State Fair, even though their office is less than five miles from the fairgrounds.

The state only allows officials to expense meals and trips if they’re traveling more than 35 miles from their office.

However, one of Troxler’s top deputies responded to the audit by saying that while their office is less than 35 miles from the fairgrounds, all of the men’s houses are more than 35 miles away. And it would be unreasonable for them all to try to go home each night after the fair’s doors close, Troxler’s office said.

“The State Fair is a 24-hour operation,” Troxler’s chief deputy commissioner David Smith wrote to Wood’s office in response to the audit. “As the gates close each night, the fairgrounds remain a hive of activity with both year-round staff and contractors preparing for the next day. ... Given the nature of the State Fair, the job responsibilities for (the three officials) necessitate long days on-site for 11 days straight.”

The audit also found that the officials were submitting expense reports for more than the $109.50 per day that state employees are allowed to expense, and Wood’s office suggested that if they do receive a waiver to be able to expense hotel rooms and meals in the future, then they should find less expensive hotels.

“The Department should seek hotel rooms in accordance with the approved state rates,” the audit said.

