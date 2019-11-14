Legislators offer financial help to NCDOT, along with criticism and stricter oversight

The General Assembly approved a bill Thursday that provides another $200 million to the cash-strapped N.C. Department of Transportation but also puts the department’s finances under closer scrutiny.

A committee of House and Senate members approved the six-page bill on Wednesday, substituting language in a stalled bill that allowed them to quickly bring the measure to both houses Thursday without holding committee hearings. The House approved it first, 100-2, followed a short time later by the Senate, 44-0.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office did not respond when asked if he would sign it. An NCDOT spokesman said the department generally doesn’t comment on pending legislation.

Senate Bill 356 authorizes NCDOT to borrow an additional $100 million for road construction projects through bonds and provides $100 million from the state’s general fund, mostly to use for cleanup after disasters such as hurricanes Florence and Dorian. It also says the department does not have to repay $90 million the legislature provided as a loan for storm repairs and cleanup earlier this year.

The bill also directs NCDOT to create an emergency reserve fund to draw on after “major disasters” such as hurricanes in areas where the president has issued a disaster declaration. The bill provides the first $64 million, but NCDOT must begin each year with $125 million in the fund, using money from the department’s operations and maintenance budget.

The bill is meant to help NCDOT deal with a financial crisis that has caused it to dismiss hundreds of temporary and contract employees and to delay pre-construction engineering work on 900 projects. The delays have forced engineering firms to cut costs and payrolls and prompted business groups and others to press the legislature to intervene.

NCDOT officials lay most of the blame for their predicament on two factors: unusually high costs related to storms, such as hurricanes Matthew and Florence, and lawsuit settlements related to the Map Act, a law that allowed the state to reserve land for future highways without actually buying it. The state Supreme Court declared the law unconstitutional in 2016. NCDOT has spent $366 million since then settling lawsuits brought by property owners affected by the law and expects future settlements to cost several hundred million dollars more.

But legislative leaders also cite a study commissioned by the State Office of Budget and Management that faulted the department for lack of financial oversight that resulted in overspending at each of its 14 divisions across the state. The bill that passed Thursday originated in the Senate, where leaders stressed NCDOT’s role in its troubles even as they extended a lifeline.

“Some might say that DOT shouldn’t get any help because they created their own problem,” Sen. Harry Brown, a Republican from Onslow County, said in a statement. “Well, the result of doing nothing will be thousands of people get laid off across North Carolina through no fault of their own. That’s not an outcome I, or any of my Senate colleagues, can accept.”

More accountability

With the added money provided by the bill come new reporting requirements meant to make NCDOT’s spending more transparent. They include:

▪ NCDOT must provide a public report each week called “NCDOT Cash Watch Numbers” summarizing how much money it has on hand in various accounts and how money has been spent.

▪ NCDOT must provide a similar report each month to the Joint Legislative Transportation Oversight Committee and the legislature’s Fiscal Research Division. A more detailed report on NCDOT’s finances is also due Jan. 15, 2020, that must include estimates for future costs to settle Map Act suits and steps the department will take to improve cash management.

▪ The Office of the State Auditor will review the department’s budgeting and cash management, its oversight of local spending by its 14 divisions and the timeliness of reimbursement requests to the federal government.

▪ NCDOT must tell legislators when the department’s average daily cash balance for the month is beyond a range set by state law, which is between 15 and 20% of the total appropriations for the year. The department must explain why it missed the target that month and what it will do to bring the cash balance back within the range.

“There’s a tremendous amount of reporting requirements to hopefully provide additional oversight to keep a closer eye on what’s going on,” said Rep. John Torbett, a Republican who heads the House Transportation and Transportation Appropriations committees.

The bill differed greatly from one Torbett introduced last month. His House Bill 967 would have provided NCDOT with $362 million to settle Map Act cases and created a $300 million fund the department could draw from after nationally declared disasters. That bill languished in the House Appropriations Committee.

Torbett said he first saw the details of the Senate bill on Wednesday and helped craft a final version in the conference committee.

Despite the lopsided votes in favor of the bill, some legislators expressed misgivings. Rep. Chuck McGrady, a Republican from Hendersonville, said he was uncomfortable transferring $190 million from the General Fund to NCDOT, including the $90 million forgiven loan, without more guarantees that the money will help solve the broader problem of spending at NCDOT.

“This may be the worst bill I’m ever going to vote for,” McGrady said.

Others questioned provisions related to Map Act settlements.

The bill sets a limit on how much NCDOT can spend each year to compensate landowners affected by the Map Act for the lost use of their property over the years. The annual cap of $150 million does not apply to Map Act cases involving the Turnpike Authority, including the Triangle Expressway in southern Wake County, or the portion of the settlements the department would pay to acquire the property.

Another provision would limit the calculation of interest for damages in future Map Act cases, by stipulating that it be simple, not compounded, and figured using the prime lending rate, currently about 4.75%, just before an owner’s property was tied up by the act. Damages in many previous Map Act cases were figured with compounded interest at a rate of 8%.

Rep. Darren Jackson, a Democrat from Wake County, predicted that provision would prompt a slew of new Map Act cases from attorneys hoping to get them filed before the interest rules change Jan. 1. But Jackson questioned the fairness of reducing interest payments for people who lost the full value of their property 20 or 30 years ago because of a law the courts found unconstitutional.

“I’m just not sure that’s the way we should treat people who are not giving up their property voluntarily,” Jackson said on the House floor. “I commend the majority for putting together this bill. I just wish this provision wasn’t in it.”