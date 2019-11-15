North Carolina lawmakers OK new 2020 congressional maps. Now it’s up to the courts.

The North Carolina House passed this map on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 for 2020 congressional elections. NC General Assembly

The Republican-led North Carolina Senate approved new congressional maps Friday to be used in 2020 that are likely to shrink the GOP’s edge in the state’s congressional delegation.

The map passed the N.C. House on Thursday, part of a swift process completed with the Dec. 2 filing deadline for congressional candidates in mind. Lawmakers drew the new map after a three-judge panel indicated it was likely to toss the previous map as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander.

“We did our best,” said Sen. Paul Newton, a Republican who served on the redistricting committee. “We’ll give it to the court and the court will do what the court will do.”

There are 10 Republicans and three Democrats in North Carolina’s current congressional delegation. The map passed Friday is likely to produce a delegation with eight Republicans and five Democrats. U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a Wilson Democrat, said Democrats have little chance of winning a sixth seat with the newly approved map.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“I don’t think anybody can look at this map and believe the results we had two years ago will be the same results we’ll have next year,” said Sen. Harry Brown, a Republican.

Under the map approved by the General Assembly, the two districts that are likely to flip are currently held by Republican Reps. George Holding and Mark Walker. Holding’s 2nd District would be solely contained in Wake County. Walker’s 6th District would now contain all of Guilford County and parts of Forsyth County.

“No one is entitled to a congressional district. This is the people’s House,” Holding said Thursday in Washington. “I’m going to be here and be effective as long as I can be here, but no one is entitled to a congressional district.”

Walker added in a tweet Thursday: “We’ll continue to serve our constituents wherever the trail leads.”

Democrat Kathy Manning, who lost to U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in 2018, said she is considering running in the new-look 6th District which includes Greensboro, High Point and part of Winston-Salem.

“This is really exciting for North Carolina. We have really struggled with these gerrymandered maps,” Manning said.

The districts currently represented by Democrats — Butterfield, David Price and Alma Adams — remain largely unchanged and safe seats. In the map, no current representatives are “double bunked,” or assigned to the same district based on their home addresses.

Democrats or other groups could challenge the map. Some have asserted that each district is an outlier with the opposing party having little chance of winning.

The map splits 12 of the state’s 100 counties, and no county is in more than two congressional districts, Sen. Ralph Hise told a Senate committee earlier Friday, satisfying the criteria that the redistricting committee had put into place.

Judges’ ruling

Judges declared the state’s legislative maps unconstitutional in September. They ruled that the maps increased the power of conservative voters at the expense of liberal voters. Using many of the same arguments, a liberal group sued over the congressional map.

Rather than wait, the General Assembly — which redrew the House legislative map that was accepted by the court — went to work on redrawing the congressional map.

If the map is not in place by the filing deadline of Dec. 2, the congressional primaries scheduled for March could be postponed.

Some lawmakers have indicated they don’t want to see the congressional primaries moved, citing low voter turnout and taxpayer expense.

In 2016, North Carolina held a separate primary for Congress. Turnout in that June election was 7.73%, down from 35.69% in the original primary, which was held in March and included the presidential, senatorial and gubernatorial primaries.

New maps, again

The maps will only be used in 2020 as they will have to be redrawn for the 2022 election using new Census data. That process should start in March 2021.

“This map is a one-time deal,” said Sen. Dan Blue, a Democrat. “Even though people are upset about it, it’s going to be corrected 15-16 months from now.”

North Carolina voters have elected representatives under different maps in 2010, 2012, 2016 and now, likely, 2020. The 2012 maps were ruled an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.

“(Former Attorney General) Eric Holder and (President) Barack Obama have raised a lot of money for this outcome, and they’ve pursued a really aggressive legal strategy for their partisan outcomes, and right now they’re calling it partisan gerrymandering, but what they’re seeking is partisan gerrymandering for the left,” Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican from Denver, said Thursday.

“We basically have a Wild West of redistricting. This will be the fourth map in six cycles, and I think that is so confusing for voters and has a major negative impact on voters.”

For more state government news, listen to Domecast, the politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.