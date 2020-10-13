Cleared after positive COVID test, Tillis to participate in person at Barrett hearings

Sen. Thom Tillis, who announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2, will return to Washington on Tuesday and participate in-person in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, his office announced Tuesday morning.

Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, released a letter from Dr. Jack Faircloth, his personal physician, that cleared him to end his COVID isolation at 4 p.m. Monday. In the letter, Faircloth wrote that Tillis had been asymptomatic for the last eight days.

“You are free to return to work without any restrictions on 10/13/2020,” Faircloth wrote.

Tillis, 60, participated in the first day of hearings for Barrett remotely and gave an opening statement. Senators will question Barrett on Tuesday and Wednesday, expected to be long days in the committee.

“I look forward to returning to Washington and participating in-person at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings and confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court,” Tillis said.

Sen. Mike Lee, whose positive coronavirus test led Tillis to get tested, appeared in-person at the hearings Monday. Tillis, Lee and several others that tested positive attended a White House event for President Donald Trump’s official announcement of Barrett’s nomination on Sept. 26. Trump and first lady Melania Trump also tested positive.

Trump is back on the campaign trail and will visit Greenville on Thursday.

Tillis is running for re-election against Democrat Cal Cunningham. The race is seen as key to determining which party controls the U.S. Senate. On the same day Tillis announced his positive test, Cunningham confirmed the authenticity of sexual text messages to a woman that was not his wife.

A new Morning Consult poll released Tuesday morning shows Cunningham with a 47%-41% lead in the race. A WRAL poll released Monday found Cunningham with a 49%-39% edge.

During his opening remarks, Tillis said “this nomination is important because it’s going to have a lasting impact on our republic.” Tillis plans to support Barrett’s nomination.

“I know that you’re an inspiration to millions of young women in this country, like my granddaughters,” said Tillis, who had Barrett sign two pocket Constitutions that he plans to give his young granddaughters. “And we’re proud of you.”

Tillis said he has enrolled in the antibody study from Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health and that he will participate in a UNC-Chapel Hill COVID-19 study.

