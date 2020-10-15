Trump, back in North Carolina, hits Biden and touts his pick for the Supreme Court

President Donald Trump returned to North Carolina on Thursday, hoping to rally supporters in a critical state for his re-election effort as thousands cast their ballots on the first day of in-person early voting around the state.

Trump, who has returned to the campaign trail for rallies after being hospitalized with the coronavirus earlier this month, spoke outdoors at the Pitt-Greenville Airport with Air Force 1 parked behind him.

In a typical, sprawling speech, Trump covered dozens of topics, offering quick hits on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Biden’s son Hunter, Biden’s health, big tech, the news media, flag burning and the Supreme Court, including nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

He routinely called Biden “corrupt” and said he would continue to do so for the rest of the campaign.

“I’m running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics,” Trump said. “How do you lose to a guy like that?”

Biden has taken a small, but consistent three-to-four point lead in polls of North Carolina voters in recent weeks. The state’s 15 electoral votes are seen as critical to any path to victory for Trump, while they would open up many lanes to an electoral win for Biden, who leads in national polls and is seen as the favorite with less than three weeks left.

“By the way, we’re leading in North Carolina,” said Trump, who was making his fifth visit to the state in six weeks. “We’re leading everywhere people are intelligent.”

Trump’s poll numbers have been down with suburban women.

“I keep hearing about the suburban women,” Trump said. “I let you have the American Dream. I wiped out a regulation that will destroy the suburbs, you know that. ... They don’t want to have a project built next to that beautiful house, right? So why is it that the fake news keeps saying that women aren’t gonna like Trump?

“You know what women want more than anything? They want safety, security and they want to be able to have their houses and leave me alone.”

Trump, as he has in previous stops, called on Gov. Roy Cooper to open up the state and open up the schools. He said children “have the strongest immune systems,” citing his son Barron’s recovery from the coronavirus.

Nearly 239,000 North Carolinians have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 3,870 people have died, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Biden said in a statement before Trump’s visit that Trump “has proven himself incapable of keeping North Carolinians safe or putting the needs of working families over the interest of the wealthy and big corporations.”

“The people of North Carolina deserve better than President Trump’s disastrous leadership and empty promises,” Biden said in a statement. “As President, I will do my job and look out for your family as if it was my own. I will unite our nation to defeat this virus, protect your health care, and build back better.”

More than 76,000 North Carolinians had voted before noon Thursday, according to the State Board of Elections. More than 500,000 people have voted in the state through mail-in ballots, and those continue to pour in.

There was to be a debate tonight

Trump and Biden were scheduled to debate for the second time Thursday night. But when the commission that controls the debates said it would be a virtual event after Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Trump backed out.

Now each candidate has a televised town hall scheduled for Thursday night. In his speech, Trump bashed NBC, which is broadcasting his event from Miami, suggesting that he would get tough questions from host Savannah Guthrie.

“If you want to see a little entertainment, watch,” Trump said.

Trump did events in Florida and Iowa earlier this week in his return to the trail and plans to go to Georgia later this week. Trump won all three states in 2016, as he did North Carolina, but is in tough races in all four.

Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron tested positive for COVID-19. Several others, including North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, also tested positive around the same time.

Days before testing positive, Tillis attended a White House event for the Supreme Court nomination of Barrett. The Republican-held Senate is moving toward a confirmation vote on Barrett before the end of the month — days before Election Day, Nov. 3.

Barrett, if confirmed, will be Trump’s third appointee to the nine-member court.

“Now we have a different Supreme Court,” Trump said.

Trump, as he has done often in his speeches and rallies, went through a long recounting of Election Night 2016 and his Electoral College victory over Hillary Clinton.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, canceled a visit to North Carolina on Thursday after two individuals involved in the campaign, including her communications director, tested positive for COVID-19.

Harris tested negative Wednesday but has suspended travel through Sunday.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to hold an event in Selma on Friday at 1:30 p.m. The event is open to the public, but you must register for tickets.

