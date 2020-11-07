In Raleigh, one protest turns into a party while a second echoes claims of fraud

Supporters of Vice President Joe Biden gathered in downtown Raleigh Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, after television networks and the Associated Press called the election, declaring Biden the winner over President Donald Trump. News & Observer

On her way into downtown Raleigh, Wanda Coker got the news: Joe Biden had been named the president-elect by multiple media outlets.

“I just started screaming,” said Coker, 53, of Fayetteville. “Democracy has taken over and it’s a wonderful thing.”

Coker was one of several organizers of Saturday’s “We Protect Democracy” rally in downtown Raleigh.

As Biden was unofficially declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, downtown Raleigh turned into a dance party.

Cars honked their horns as they drove through the city. A few hundred people danced in the grass on Halifax Mall as music emanated from speakers.

“If you can’t dance, you can bounce,” one speaker said into the mic.

The rally had been organized before Biden was declared the winner, organized by multiple North Carolina voting rights and social justice groups. In the last few days the counting of mail-in absentee votes had turned the election, as Biden encouraged had people to vote by mail due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

One block over, about 300 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered. Cued by Trump, those gathered outside the NC legislative building questioned the legitimacy of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

“It’s so important that you don’t give up, just because the (Associated Press) called the race,” said John Warren of Lee County to the crowd.

Meanwhile, a caravan of at least 15 cars supporting Trump drove around downtown Raleigh and circled the Capitol and other blocks, with Trump flags and signs that read “Stop the steal” and “Election fraud is illegal.”

A caravan of at least 15 cars supporting President Donald Trump drove around downtown Raleigh and circled the Capitol and other blocks Saturday shortly after television networks and the Associated Press called the election for Vice President Joe Biden. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 Aaron Sanchez-Guerra News & Observer

A few Biden supporters yelled “Biden won the election” from the sidewalk at the passing cars.

Another group of people, some carrying American flags, marched around downtown and near the governor’s mansion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.