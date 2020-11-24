NC Board of Elections certifies state’s votes. No COVID-19 cases linked to voting.

It’s official.

The North Carolina Board of Elections has certified nearly all of the state’s votes, confirming Electoral College votes for incumbent President Donald Trump, who lost the national general election to Joe Biden.

The board also certified the reelection of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, and U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican, along with almost all races and ballot measures across the state.

Elections officials also report no COVID-19 cases linked to voting.

The board’s canvassing of votes is explained in state law, General Statutes 163-182.5, which says the State Board of Elections meets on the Tuesday three weeks after Election Day to complete the canvass of votes.

Board Chair Damon Circosta called the canvass “the main event.”

BOE Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell talked about the historic year, starting with the state’s primary being on Super Tuesday for the first time. It was also the date, March 3, that North Carolina had its first reported case of COVID-19.

She said there has been no COVID-19 spread linked to voting in North Carolina.

‘Remarkable’ turnout

Brinson Bell said the state ordered 6 million single use pens, both for coronavirus safety and to commemorate the historic election if people didn’t get an “I Voted” sticker. North Carolina also started absentee ballots earlier than other states.

There were 3.6 million votes cast during early voting, the most ever for North Carolina, she said.

Bell said there was “75.4% voter turnout in a pandemic, which is remarkable.”

North Carolina’s election certification follows another battleground state, Georgia, which certified its election results for President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 20.

The North Carolina vote was 4-1, with Republican Tommy Tucker voting no.

Some elections not certified yet

Not all elections were certified, however.

There is still a recount and active protests ongoing in the state for the N.C. Supreme Court justice seat between Paul Newby and Cheri Beasley.

Other protests include Wake County District Court Judge 10F, House District 36 in Wake County, Hoke County Board of Education and Wayne County Register of Deeds. Those races, along with the chief justice, were not certified on Tuesday by the state board.

