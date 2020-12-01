Popular NC political talk show is ending after more than 22 years

After more than 22 years and 1,154 episodes, the UNC-TV political talk show NC Spin is airing its last program on Dec. 25.

Host Tom Campbell told The News & Observer on Tuesday that he’s planning to retire from the role, and this time, it’s his decision to step down. Last year, UNC-TV reversed a decision to cancel the show, which Campbell claimed was the result of his criticism of the UNC Board of Governors.

UNC-TV management denied that the move was political, and the public TV network ultimately extended NC Spin’s contract for another year.

Campbell said he recently turned 75, and “I felt like it was time” to wrap up the show. He quoted TV anchorman Walter Cronkite’s parting words when he retired: “I wanted to leave while people still welcome me in their homes.”

Tom Campbell, NC Spin

But Campbell also said the COVID-19 pandemic also “played a big part” in the decision. The economic effects have made it harder to line up sponsors to cover production costs, and virus precautions have changed the format of the show.

For most of its history, NC Spin has featured panelists from across the political spectrum sitting around a table and debating the week’s news. But this year, the panelists have had to participate from separate studios or through a Zoom call.

“It’s just not the same when you’re not there” in person to have the discussion, he said.

UNC-TV CEO Lindsay Bierman praised the show in an email Tuesday. “NC Spin culminates in one of the most consequential years in American history, with some of its best ratings to date,” he said. “It’s an awesome end to an awesome run.”

NC Spin’s finale will leave one state politics talk show on UNC-TV’s schedule: Front Row, hosted by Marc Rotterman, a longtime figure in Republican politics. WRAL-TV also has a weekly political talk show called On The Record, and Spectrum News produces two: Capital Tonight with Tim Boyum and In Focus with Loretta Boniti.

Campbell says bipartisan, polite political discourse is becoming harder to find on TV airwaves as the country grows more polarized. NC Spin typically featured two left-leaning panelists and two conservatives.

“I think I’m a dinosaur, I don’t like the demonization and the rancor,” he said.

Campbell said he’s hopeful that UNC-TV will find a way to fill the void, but the station is “underperforming as far as presenting statewide programming.”

“They’ve never been able to figure out (how to raise) the money that it takes,” he said. “I had to pay them to produce the show,” by raising money and finding sponsors, he said.

Bierman said UNC-TV remains “committed to evolving and expanding our public affairs programming,” but it’s “still too early for me to mention any specific ideas we’re exploring.”

Campbell launched the show in 1998, first on WRAL and then moving to UNC-TV. He’s a career broadcaster who has owned and operated TV and radio stations around North Carolina, and he also served as assistant state treasurer under Democrat Harlan Boyles.

Campbell also writes an opinion column that appears in newspapers across the state. After NC Spin ends, he says he’s not sure what he’ll do next but “I’m ready for act three.”

