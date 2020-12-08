Help wanted: NC Gov. Roy Cooper announces Cabinet vacancies

Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet secretaries are stepping down ahead of his second term.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday the departure of Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry Hall and Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Susi Hamilton, who will leave her position at the end of the year.

Neither specified why they were leaving their positions.

“The beginning of a new term is a natural time for transition,” Cooper said in a press release. “I know these public servants will continue giving back to North Carolina as they embark on their next ventures.”

Hamilton said she’ll have more information to share about her next endeavor in the coming weeks, though she did allude to what her next move will be.

“At this time in my career, I feel called to specifically refocus my energy and my efforts to help expand opportunity in eastern North Carolina and make the region stronger and more resilient,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton will continue as a chair on Cooper’s Advisory Council on Film, Television and Digital Streaming.

Both Hamilton and Hall previously served as state representatives, and Hall led House Democrats from 2013 to 2016.

Cooper is also in search of a secretary to lead the Department of Information Technology.

Candidates can apply for Cabinet position openings at governor/nc.gov/opportunities.

