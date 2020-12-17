Gov. Cooper pardons Ronnie Long, four others who were wrongfully convicted

Nearly 20 years ago, as a new father and under pressure from Asheville law enforcement who withheld evidence that might have proven his innocence, Kenneth Kagonyera pleaded guilty to a murder he didn’t commit.

And 44 years ago, following a trial with jury tampering, missing evidence and Concord police lying on the stand, Ronnie Long was sent to prison for a rape he didn’t commit.

On Thursday Gov. Roy Cooper pardoned them both, along with three other men — Teddy Lamont Isbell, Sr., Damian Miguel Mills and Larry Jerome Williams, Jr. — who were also wrongfully convicted of the same murder as Kagonyera.

“We must continue to work to reform our justice system and acknowledge when people have been wrongly convicted,” Cooper said in a statement announcing the pardons. “I have carefully reviewed the facts in each of these cases and, while I cannot give these men back the time they served, I am granting them Pardons of Innocence in the hope that they might be better able to move forward in their lives.”

Long, who was freed in August after serving more than half of his 80-year sentence for a 1974 rape he says he didn’t commit, learned of his pardon around 1 p.m. Thursday while he and his wife, AshLeigh, were driving on the West Virginia Turnpike, on their way back to Durham.

“Man, it’s a blessing. God is good, all the time,” Long said by phone. “I’m overwhelmed. The fact is I can finally try get on with my life. I’m just overjoyed. My family’s name has been exonerated. All I wanted was to clear my family’s name.”

AshLeigh Long, who met Long while he was in prison and became perhaps his most outspoken advocate, was more circumspect.

“It’s about time,” she said. “This is a man the state of North Carolina literally tried to kill. They made him disappear. They tried to bury him alive.”

Restitution for being wrongly imprisoned

Unlike his predecessors, Cooper had yet to issue any pardons as governor. But for many wrongfully convicted people, a pardon is the only way they can be eligible for restitution. In fact, the legislature changed the law in 2012 — just after Kagonyera was declared innocent.

Abraham Rubert-Schewel, the Durham attorney for Kagonyera, said the Republican-led General Assembly clearly targeted Kagonyera with that change. They should now undo it now, he said, so that anyone who has been wrongfully imprisoned can get restitution for the years taken from their lives, regardless of whether the governor decides to act.

“Fortunately, the governor did this today,” he said Thursday. “But it should not be this difficult.”

State law allows for the wrongfully imprisoned to receive $50,000 for every year they spent behind bars, plus additional funding for job training, up to $750,000 per person. Rubert-Schewel said Kagonyera has already been running his own business, an Asheville janitorial company, but is obviously excited for the chance to be able to better take care of his family.

“He feels great,” Rubert-Schewel said. “He’s a very stoic, calm guy. And for him the really big thing happened 8 years ago when he was exonerated. That was his big win. But this is an important recognition by the governor’s office .... that he’s deserving of compensation. And also it’s an important recognition that innocent people plead guilty all the time.”

