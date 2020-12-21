Lumbee goal of federal recognition denied again in Congress, tribe chairman says

It appears the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina’s long wait for federal recognition will continue.

After political movement this fall, including the support of President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden plus passage of a recognition bill in the U.S. House, it seemed like the Robeson County-based Lumbee might finally get the federal recognition it has sought for more than 130 years.

But the tribe’s chairman, Harvey Godwin Jr,. posted Sunday on Facebook that federal recognition would not be included in Congress’ year-end, must-pass spending bill, despite previous optimism.

The text of the bill has not been released, but such bills are often filled with unrelated legislation.

“Even after our dedicated recent efforts to get Lumbee Recognition legislation enacted, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you we have not been successful,” Godwin wrote.

There are about 60,000 enrolled Lumbee, many who live in Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke and Scotland counties in North Carolina. The tribe has been recognized by the state since 1885, but has been unable to obtain full federal recognition.

North Carolina’s U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both Republicans, backed the effort, as did most of North Carolina’s U.S. House delegation.

“I can assure you this is not the final word on Lumbee Recognition,” Godwin wrote.

In early October, Biden came out in favor of Lumbee recognition. Later in the month, Trump publicly backed recognition and held a campaign event in Robeson County. In November, after the election, the U.S. House passed a recognition bill, backed by North Carolina Republicans and Democrats, on a voice vote.

Some North Carolina tribes, including the Eastern Band of Cherokee, have opposed federal recognition for the Lumbee.

