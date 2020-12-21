Gov. Cooper is expected to allow cocktails to-go for NC bars and restaurants

North Carolina will allow bars and restaurants in the state to start selling mixed drinks to-go. The measure temporarily loosens the state’s alcohol laws in response to economic hardship posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. jleonard@newsobserver.com

Bars and restaurants in North Carolina will soon be allowed to sell margaritas, martinis and other mixed drinks to go.

According to an email sent to members of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to open up cocktails-to-go by executive order. According to the NCRLA’s email and website, the order would go into effect Monday, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m.

With the order North Carolina joins other states, including Virginia, California and New York, in allowing mixed drinks to be sold as takeout, a measure that the General Assembly failed to include earlier in the year while passing a COVID relief bill.

The order allows restaurants, private bars, hotels and distilleries to package and sell mixed drinks to-go. Customers can purchase only one mixed drink per order. Unless it is extended, the cocktails-to-go order expires Jan. 31, 2021.

“This is just a piece of the puzzle for an industry devastated by the impact of COVID-19,” said North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association executive director Lynn Minges. “There’s been significant loss of revenue for restaurants and hotels. We’re just a few days short of Christmas and this is much needed relief for our industry.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.