NC Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 vaccine update at today’s briefing. How to watch.

Gov. Roy Cooper answers a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, January 6, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution at a press conference this afternoon.

Cooper will appear with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, who was also scheduled to answer questions about the vaccine rollout before the state legislature on Tuesday.

The state is in Phase 1B of vaccinations, meaning seniors age 75 and older are eligible to be vaccinated. Appointments for those seniors have filled up for this week in Durham and Orange counties. Wake County is slated to begin vaccinations on Jan. 19.

Meanwhile, coronavirus metrics in the state remain high.

DHSS on Monday reported 5,936 new COVID-19 cases, down from 8,833 the day before. A record 11,581 new cases were reported Saturday. An additional 11 deaths were reported Monday. At least 629,124 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 7,578 have died, according to state health officials.

Today’s briefing will be the first since Cooper was officially sworn in for his second term on Saturday, Jan. 9.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 3:30 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.