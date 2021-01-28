GOP pushes legislation to force NC public schools to reopen for in-person classes

Some Republican state lawmakers want to force North Carolina public schools to reopen for in-person instruction.

Republican Senate leaders announced Thursday that they are working on drafting legislation to reopen schools. The timeline offered for a bill was the “coming days.”

The legislation would “require all school districts to operate in-person in some capacity,” as well as an option of virtual only, according to a news release Thursday from Senate leader Phil Berger’s office.

Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Watauga Republican and co-chair of the Senate Education Committee, said in an emailed statement that: “Among all the COVID tragedies, the most preventable is the lost learning potential that, for some kids, will last a lifetime.”

“After hearing from so many parents and teachers, we have to act immediately to return children to the classroom to stop further damage,” Ballard said.

The news comes as many North Carolina school districts, including the state’s two largest, have temporarily suspended in-person instruction due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Many of the state’s 1.5 million public school students have had no, or only limited, in-person instruction since March.

NCAE: Leave decision to school districts

Supporters of suspending in-person instruction say the safest thing to do is to educate students remotely.

“We, as NCAE, have always advocated for the return to in-person instruction when it was safe to do so, and in some places in North Carolina that is possible,” Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, said in a statement Thursday. “However, in many schools, it is physically impossible to adhere to the necessary social distancing, masking, and hygiene requirements that will keep educators and students safe.

“We will wait to see the details of any proposed legislation, but we think the decision to return to in-person instruction should be left to local boards of education who can best assess the constantly evolving situation on the ground.”

But critics say it’s harming the academic and mental health of students not receiving in-person instruction.

The state’s K-12 public schools were initially ordered closed for in-person instruction in mid-March by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Despite calls from some Republican lawmakers to reopen, more than 70% of the state’s students began this school year in August with only online classes. By late November, state education officials said 82% of school districts were offering at least some in-person instruction.

But as COVID-19 cases rose after Thanksgiving, more school districts began temporarily suspending in-person instruction. By the middle of January, the majority of the state’s students were back to receiving only virtual classes, The News & Observer previously reported.

Both the Wake County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg school systems have suspended in-person classes through at least-mid February.

In-person instruction advocated

Berger told The News & Observer in December that he still supported giving all K-12 students the option of full-time, in-person instruction. He questioned damage to students from not being at school, including learning gaps. Just like other public workplaces including businesses, there are safety measures that can be put in place like Plexiglas and everyone wearing masks, Berger said then.

Cooper told reporters on Wednesday that he is asking school boards, superintendents and health officials to look at the latest CDC study about safely reopening schools and mitigating COVID-19 spread. The governor did not have a timeline for any decision on schools yet.

Berger told reporters on Wednesday that lawmakers were looking at legislative options but didn’t have a specific plan yet on reopening schools. He said it would be more appropriate to leave school opening to local school districts’ discretion instead of a statewide policy.

“My hope would be the governor calling for opening schools on full time, in person basis, with protocols,” Berger said.

Berger lamented the time lost when schools were closed at the end of the 2019-20 school year, along with half of this year for full-time instruction in-person. “I’m fully convinced there are thousands of children who will never catch up as a result. It didn’t have to be that way,” he said on Wednesday.

Cooper press secretary Dory MacMillan told The N&O on Thursday that the state Department of Health and Human Services “has laid out detailed guidance to make schools safe places for students and teachers.”

“The Governor has made clear that he wants students back in the classroom as quickly and safely possible and this decision is currently up to local districts,” she said via email.

Grades down, absences up

School districts across the state are reporting lower grades and higher absenteeism among students. State education officials have said record numbers of students could fail this school year and be required to repeat a grade level.

Advocates for school reopening point to a study done by the ABC Science Collaborative that says schools can safely reopen if they follow proper prevention measures.

The ABC Science Collaborative, which was formed by Duke University, studied 11 North Carolina school districts and found no cases of child-to-adult transmission of COVID-19 and only 32 cases of secondary transmission.

But critics of the study point out that the ABC study is based on data from August through October, when rates of COVID-19 cases were much lower.

School board members across the state have been calling for a faster distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine so that teachers and other school employees can be inoculated. A handful of districts have begun vaccinating employees, but most have not been able to get doses from local health officials and hospitals who are still prioritizing health care workers and people 65 and older.

“If Sen. Berger really wants to go back to in-person instruction as quickly as possible, we urge him to work on vaccine supply and distribution to educators rather than attempting to usurp the local control of schools in our communities,” said Walker Kelly, the NCAE president.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that a different study showed schools could reopen safely as long as there were measures in place like masks, distancing and small groups, The Washington Post reported.

Republicans said that health guidance from both the CDC and ABC collaborative is likely to be included.

Any bill that is passed by the General Assembly still must go through the governor’s desk, so Cooper could veto it. Both chambers would have to override the veto, which means all Republicans plus a few Democrats are needed for an override.