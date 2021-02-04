NC Gov. Cooper to address COVID-19 and budget recommendations Thursday. How to watch.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 2, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference Thursday to update the state’s response to COVID-19 and to share emergency supplemental budget recommendations.

Cooper will appear with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and State Budget Director Charlie Perusse.

The North Carolina state legislature is working on a bill that would lay out how to spend the latest coronavirus relief money from the federal government.

As of Wednesday, at least 776,307 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,578 have died since March, according to state health officials. The state reported 12,079 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 2,926 the day before. (Health officials said Wednesday’s case count was “inflated” due to clinic test results from December and January that were not reported in the past.)

On Wednesday, 169 deaths were reported. That’s the highest single-day death toll in the state since the start of the pandemic.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Thursday’s news briefing will start at 3 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.