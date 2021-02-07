Our revamped Under the Dome podcast tackles NC’s political news. Here’s how to listen.

The News & Observer’s Under the Dome podcast.

For six years now, the politics team at The News & Observer and NC Insider has been recording a podcast we’ve called Domecast.

Now, with the start of the new year and a new legislative session, we’re trying something different.

In an overhauled podcast our team is relaunching, we’re unpacking legislation and issues that matter to keep you updated on what’s happening in North Carolina politics twice a week.

We’ll publish one episode Monday mornings, previewing what’s coming up in North Carolina politics for the week.

We’ll publish another episode Friday mornings, diving deep into a particular issue.

Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to hear from North Carolina’s biggest team of political reporters. (Spotify. Apple Podcasts. Stitcher. iHeartRadio. Amazon Music. Megaphone.)