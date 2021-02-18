Let more fans watch outdoor high school sports in person, NC lawmakers say

Charlotte Country Day, in white, plays against Charlotte Christian in the first half of a high school football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Three Republican state senators filed a bill Thursday to expand Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s limits on how many people can attend high school sporting events held outside.

Under Cooper’s current coronavirus executive orders, only 100 people can attend outdoor high school sporting events.

Senate Bill 116, sponsored by Sens. Danny Britt, Vicki Sawyer and Todd Johnson, would let sporting facilities increase their capacity to 40%, rather than just 100 people.

In a news release, the senators said this would allow family members of athletes to watch their games in person.

One of the people behind the push for more fans at games was a Union County mother, Meagen O’Connell. O’Connell has a son and a daughter at Weddington High School. Her son plays football and baseball. Her daughter plays basketball and soccer.

O’Connell started a petition on Feb. 5 to try to urge Cooper to allow more fans at games. She’s done interviews across the state, including appearing on the Charlotte Observer’s Talking Preps show. The petition now has nearly 40,000 signatures.

Reached by phone Thursday, she said was thrilled with the effort in the legislature. She said she spoke with Johnson, one of the bill sponsors, last week after he had reached out to her by phone.

“I’m so happy and hopeful for families in North Carolina that our voices are being heard,” O’Connell said. “We’re not stopping until it passes, but I’m really proud to stand among so many families across the state. It’s been a total team effort and it’s been pretty awesome to see when everybody has one common theme, and that’s the love of their kids.”

Weddington High football coach Andy Capone, whose team has won two straight state championships, supports the bill.

“Obviously,” he said, “there’s some stipulations, and it still has to go a ways, and not everybody is going to approve of it, but at the end of the day, people want to watch their kids play sports.

“Hopefully, it goes through. People will be concerned either way, but I believe (additional fans in stands) can be done safely and these kids deserve to have their parents watch them play, whether it’s their freshman, junior, sophomore or senior year. So I hope it goes through, but it’s out of my power and control.”

The senators also sent a letter to Cooper asking him to amend his executive order so there would be no need for the bill.

A separate bill filed by senators would expand capacity to 50% for outdoor high school sporting events in seven counties — Anson, Iredell, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, Union and Yadkin. It is a local bill, which means it does not need the governor’s signature to become law.

Both bills say that if a facility doesn’t have an approved fire code capacity, facilities can allow up to seven people for every 1,000 square feet.

A third bill filed in the House would apply the same capacity changes to Union County.

High schools making suggestions

Earlier this week, N.C. High School Athletic Association commissioner Que Tucker sent a memo to the state’s more than 400 public schools.

She said the NCHSAA would like more than 100 people in the stands, but added, “to be clear, we want that when it is safe and conducive to do so.”

Tucker said the NCHSAA had been invited to meet with the state Department of Health and Human Services to discuss capacity at outdoor events.

“The NCHSAA has been at the table with DHHS, when appropriate, to share our thoughts and make suggestions relative to amateur and youth sports guidelines,” she wrote. “We have weighed in on seating limitations, beginning with volleyball and basketball. Likewise, we have been invited to do so for outdoor venues as we approach the February end of this current executive order. Just maybe the numbers will change.”

