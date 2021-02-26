Gov. Cooper vetoes NC schools reopening bill. Here’s what happens next.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill Friday that would have required the state’s K-12 public school districts to offer in-person learning again, after nearly a year of remote learning for some students.

The Senate is already planning an override vote.

The bill requires schools to reopen in-person the first weekday 15 days after it became law. Most school districts already offer in-person learning, but some had paused it after winter break, and others never opened in person at all this school year. Charter schools were not included in the bill.

The state legislature sent Cooper Senate Bill 37 on Feb. 17, and the governor had a deadline of 10 days to take action. That deadline was Feb. 27 to sign, veto or let it become law without his signature. Now the only way for the bill to become law is if both the House and the Senate override it.

Senate Republican leadership blamed the N.C. Association of Educators, which opposed the bill, for the veto.

Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Watauga County Republican who is co-chair of the Senate Education Committee and the bill’s sponsor, said that with teacher vaccinations underway, there is “no legitimate excuse for Gov. Cooper and the far-left NCAE to oppose the broad reopening flexibility this bill grants to school districts.”

NCAE pushed for teachers and school staff to be moved up in the state’s vaccination priorities. Cooper announced earlier this month that educators would be the first group of front-line essential workers to start receiving the vaccine on Feb. 24, with the rest of front-line essential workers starting March 10.

Many teachers and staff as well as childcare workers received their first vaccinations this week. North Carolinians with underlying health conditions are in the next phase. The state’s first phase of vaccinations was health care workers, followed by people age 65 and older.

“At the same time the Governor boasts of teacher vaccinations after giving them a higher priority than cancer patients, he vetoes this school reopening bill because it offers school districts the flexibility to operate under the plan that best suits their on-the-ground needs,” Ballard said in a statement emailed to The News & Observer.

“The far-left NCAE owns the Governor’s mansion,” Ballard said. “Thankfully, Senate Bill 37 passed with enough bipartisan support to override Gov. Cooper’s veto, and we expect to bring it up for an override vote.”

Cooper previously said he didn’t support the bill, preferring instead to urge districts to offer in-person rather than requiring it. Most school districts have already had months of in-person instruction, but about 20 of the state’s 115 school districts have been remote-only all school year so far.

He also said he would like for school districts to have local control of their schedules, in case a new surge in coronavirus cases forces schools to scale back in-person instruction.

Cooper told reporters at a recent press conference that he could sign different legislation “or let this run its course.” The legislature has not passed a different schools reopening bill, however.

Multiple versions of the bill passed both the Senate and House with bipartisan support — enough to override a veto. Republican lawmakers urged colleagues to support it given the impact of remote-only instruction on some children’s mental health as well as taking into account the latest guidance and studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To override a veto, a three-fifths supermajority is needed. Cooper is a Democrat. The bill is Republican-sponsored, and the General Assembly has a Republican majority in each chamber, but not a supermajority.

The sticking point for Cooper has been that the bill veers from the state’s current health guidance for schools, which calls for Plan A’s minimal social distancing for K-5 only, and Plan B, which requires six feet of social distancing, for grades 6-12.

SB 37 requires a Plan A available to K-12 special needs students and for local districts to decided whether to open K-12 schools as Plan A or B. Remote-only is still an option for all students. The bill just required there to be an in-person option as well.

North Carolina is under a statewide mask mandate, and everyone in a school building is required to wear a mask.

The final version of the bill added a provision for local school districts to create plans to address alternative work assignments for teachers who are at high risk for COVID-19, and give the same options for those who are caretakers of children at higher risk.

