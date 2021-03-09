Gov. Cooper holds new conference to give COVID-19 NC school update. How to watch.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 24, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today with an update on the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus, vaccine distribution and reopening schools in the state.

Cooper will appear with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

At least 874,906 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,535 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

An average of 4.9% of tests per day have come back positive over the past week. It’s the first time the weekly positivity rate has been below 5% since the state started tracking the percentage of positive tests on April 25.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 3 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.