NC Gov. Cooper holds briefing to give COVID-19 vaccine update. Here’s how to watch.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 24, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today to give an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the state’s progress in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,093 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, down from 1,337 the day before. At least 1,021 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up from 988 reported the day before.

As of Tuesday, at least 887,311 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,722 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

On the vaccine front, more than 3.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina, and more than 1.3 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated as of Monday.

NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will also appear at the press conference.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.