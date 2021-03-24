Gov. Cooper’s NC budget proposal includes raises for teachers, state employees

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, right, and lawmakers gathered March 10, 2021, for a joint press conference about a schools reopening deal. The same day, a bill was filed in the House to curb the governor’s powers during a state of emergency. jleonard@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s proposed state budget would give teachers 10% raises over two years, increase education funding and put a bond on voters’ ballots this fall.

Cooper announced his proposal at a news conference Wednesday.

Here’s what the Democratic governor wants for education:

▪ $485 million in teacher and administrator pay, with an average pay raise of 10% over two years, as well as restoring master’s degree pay and reducing veteran teacher pay plateaus.

▪ 7.5% raises for school districts’ central office staff and noncertified public school employees.

▪ $15 an hour minimum wage for noncertified, public school employees including teaching assistants, cafeteria workers and bus drivers.

▪ $2,000 bonuses for teachers, principals, noncertified public school employees, university employees and community college employees this fiscal year and another $1,000 bonus next year.

▪ $52 million for educator recruitment, retention and training.

▪ $80 million for more school nurses, counselors, psychologists and social workers.

Ballot bond proposal

Cooper also proposed putting a a $4.7 billion general obligation bond the ballot this November that would fund $2.5 billion for public schools, $783 million for the UNC System, $500 million for the community college system, $430 million for health and safety projects across state government and $460 million for parks, zoos, museums and state historic sites.

Other state employee raises

Cooper’s budget proposal also includes a 7.5% raise over two years for UNC and state-funded local community college employees. All other employees would see a 5% raise over two years. The proposal also calls for a $1,000 bonus each of the next two years for all state-funded employees. Another $58.3 million is proposed for salary adjustments.

Building security

Cooper’s proposal would spend $10.2 million to improve security in and around government buildings. Portable metal fencing was only just removed from the state Capitol grounds this month, and remains in place around the Executive Mansion downtown and the state archives building. Protesters tore down Confederate statues, and others were removed, during the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020. There have also been protests outside the governor’s mansion and the Legislative Building.

The budget proposal also allocates $393 million for state capital projects, including $100 million for energy efficiency projects.

Budget process

The state puts out a budget every two years — making minor adjustments in the year in between. The House and Senate take turns being the first to propose a budget. This year the Senate starts the process. But first, the governor offers his or her proposed budget.

While the governor’s budget has a wide range of funding goals, there are usually just a few issues that compromise may hinge on, often the amount of raises.

The amount of teacher raises and expanding Medicaid — along with corporate tax cuts — were at the center of the 2019 state budget battle. The end of the fiscal year came and went as Cooper and the Republican-controlled legislature dragged out negotiations for months. In the end, one chamber overrode his veto and the other didn’t. Some state employees got raises but teachers did not. And the state has not expanded Medicaid.

North Carolina’s government doesn’t shut down the way the federal government does. Instead, the previous budget just rolls over, which is what happened in 2019. The legislature also passed a series of “mini” budget bills that Cooper signed into law.

In 2020, teachers did receive step increases and bonuses, but no across-the-board raises.

Cooper and Republican leaders could not reach a compromise on the amount of the raises. The final pitch from Republicans was raises of about 3.8%, or more if Senate Democrats would help override Cooper’s budget veto; they did not. The teacher raises bill was vetoed by Cooper in January 2020, who called them “paltry.” But just a few months later, the coronavirus pandemic hit, schools closed, and many teachers and students transitioned to nearly a year of online learning.

