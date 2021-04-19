Vice President Kamala Harris is in NC. How to watch her speech.

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Greensboro on Monday, April 19, 2021. Gov. Roy Cooper, U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan greeted Harris. dvaughan@newsobserver.com

Vice President Kamala Harris is in North Carolina for the first time since taking office, visiting Greensboro and High Point to push the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan.

Harris’s plane landed at 10:30 a.m. on a rainy day in Greensboro, where Gov. Roy Cooper, U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan greeted her.

Harris is set to give a speech about the American Jobs Plan at Guilford Technical Community College in Greensboro just before noon. The plan would spend trillions of federal dollars on physical infrastructure to fix bridges and expand transportation, plus more funding for home health care workers.

It would also expand broadband internet, an issue that has gotten increased attention in North Carolina after a year of mostly remote learning until students went back to in-person school this spring.

The plan emphasizes union jobs. However, North Carolina has the second-lowest union membership rate in the country.

Regan was previously North Carolina’s environmental agency leader. Manning is a Democrat from Greensboro.

Cooper has been rumored as a possible running mate if Harris runs for president. He is in his second term as governor and while he has said he won’t run for U.S. Senate in 2022, he hasn’t ruled out other elected office. North Carolina’s governors are limited to two consecutive terms. Cooper is also the vice chair of the Democratic Governors Association.

After her speech Harris will tour Thomas Built Buses, a manufacturer of electric school buses in High Point.

Ahead of Harris’s visit, leaders of the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters and North Carolina State AFL-CIO said in a statement the American Jobs Plan will “allow us to finally address the intersecting health, economic and climate crises we face.”

“As we recover from COVID, now is the time for millions of people to get back to work, with new, high-quality union jobs in a clean energy economy,” Conservation Voters Executive Director Carrie Clark and NC AFL-CIO President MaryBe McMillan said in a statement.

North Carolina is second only to South Carolina for the lowest union membership rate in the U.S. In 2020, the nationwide union membership rate was 10.8%, which increased one half of one percent over the previous year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. North Carolina’s is 3.1%.

Harris was last in North Carolina in the fall during the presidential campaign, after she became President Joe Biden’s running mate. During that late September visit, she spoke at Shaw University, an HBCU in Raleigh, and visited a Black-owned barbershop and hair salon in Raleigh. Harris is the first woman vice president, as well as the first Black vice president and the first of Indian descent.

