NC Lt. Gov. Robinson ‘taking a serious look’ at run for US Senate

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, whose political rise has been swift, is now pondering a run for a higher office.

Robinson, 52, said Thursday he is “seriously considering” a run for the U.S. Senate, the latest high-profile Republican to publicly discuss a run to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr.

He made his statement in a video posted on social media Thursday afternoon. The video was removed from his Facebook page, but appeared on other media outlets’ websites. Robinson said he was speaking from his office.

Robinson, the state’s first African-American lieutenant governor, said he has been approached by many people about a run. He said a recent poll showed him trailing only Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, in a primary race.

“Those poll numbers are very favorable to us. Because of that and because of the importance of this seat, we have decided to take a serous look at this race,” he said in the video.

Robinson made it clear in the almost 4-minute video he has not made a decision but is “exploring that issue” and in consultation with “people that we trust.”

“I’m not doing this to climb anybody’s ladder,” he said. “I want to do whatever it is to be most effective for this state and this nation.”

Poll numbers

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory announced his candidacy on Wednesday. Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker — who, like Robinson, is from Greensboro — announced his run in December. Jen Banwart from Raleigh is also running.

The poll, conducted by Cygnal, asks about Robinson’s favorability — a question not asked about any other candidate in the poll of 600 likely 2022 Republican primary voters. It included eight named candidates.

Trump, a North Carolina native, led at 32.4% with Robinson in second at 20.1%. McCrory was third at 14.2% and former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest was at 12.7%.

Forest has not indicated he is running or considering a run.

Walker and current U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who is considering a run, were at 3% and 2.8%, respectively. Current North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and current NCGOP chairman Michael Whatley polled lower. More than 13% of respondents were undecided.

A rise to elected office

Robinson first made national headlines for an impassioned 2018 speech before the Greensboro City Council. The speech about gun rights went viral and has been viewed millions of times on the Internet. Walker, then a sitting U.S. House member, shared the video, helping it gain popularity.

“When are you all going to start standing up for the majority?” Robinson asked. “And here’s who the majority is: I’m the majority. I’m a law-abiding citizen who’s never shot anybody, never committed a serious crime, never committed a felony.

“I’m going to come down here to this city council and raise hell, just like these loonies from the left do, until you listen to the majority of the people in this city.”

Robinson did not own a gun when he gave the speech.

In his video Thursday, Robinson said he had not planned to run for lieutenant governor but “God turned me around and had me do something completely different.”

“God again seems to be opening up a door that He either wants me to walk through or explore. And that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Robinson said.

