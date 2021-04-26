NC Gov. Roy Cooper gives his State of the State speech tonight. How to watch.

Gov. Roy Cooper announces Apple’s new campus at Research Triangle Park during Monday’s press conference, April 26, 2021, at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh. jleonard@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will give his State of the State address on Monday evening, the same day he announced that North Carolina landed a new Apple campus. It also comes as the Democratic governor called for police video footage to be released in the death of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City.

The Democratic governor’s speech begins at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed by PBS North Carolina at pbsnc.org. It will be broadcast in both English and Spanish.

You will also be able to watch it on major Triangle television networks. The PBS livestream will continue after Cooper’s speech for the Republican response. This year that will be given by House Speaker Tim Moore.

Cooper will deliver his speech from the House chamber. All 170 lawmakers from both the House and Senate are invited to the speech, as are the Council of State and N.C. Supreme Court.

It will be Cooper’s second appearance Monday with state leaders. He, Moore, Senate leader Phil Berger, Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue and House Minority Leader Robert Reives held a joint press conference Monday morning on the lawn of the Executive Mansion to announce Apple’s move, which will bring 3,000 new jobs to the state, The N&O reported. The new Apple site will be located on the Wake County side of Research Triangle Park. State leaders have been working to bring Apple for the past three years.

They touted Apple as an example of what can happen when they work together, given the state has divided government: a Democratic governor and Republican-led General Assembly. Cooper, Berger and Moore also came to an agreement earlier this year on reopening schools, which they announced at a joint news conference in March. And Moore joined Cooper for a bill signing ceremony for Wounded Heroes Day last week.

Cooper’s State of the State speech also comes as he will issue a new executive order this week on coronavirus-related restrictions. He told reporters last week that he expects to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions by June 1, except the mask mandate.

